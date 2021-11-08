The Batman and its official synopsis: the film starring Robert Pattinson will pose Batman as a desperate vigilante

The batman already has an official synopsis and promises a Batman much more impulsive and intense than what we saw in previous versions. Find out more in this note!

The new movie The batman, directed by Matt reeves and starring Robert Pattinson, already has an official synopsis and describes what it will be like Bruce wayne and his alter ego: Batman. From what we had seen in the trailer, we already knew that this new version of the DC character was going to be in his early years of his fight against crime and that he was going to adopt more violent methods. However, the synopsis reveals the anger and despair that our protagonist tries to control:

“The batman is a provocative and action-packed thriller that shows Batman in his early years, struggling to balance anger with righteousness as he investigates a haunting mystery that terrifies Gotham. Robert Pattinson offers a raw and intense portrayal of Batman as a disillusioned and desperate vigilante who suffers a revelation when he realizes that the anger that consumes him makes him no better than the ruthless serial killer he is hunting. “

Anger is something that characterizes this vigilante, but because of how they describe the version of Robert Pattinson It seems that they will demonstrate it in a much more crude way, which takes us directly to its beginnings, where it still does not have the experience nor is it the legend that we see in other films.

Remember that Reeves, in the event of DC FanDome last year, explained that this Batman He will be approximately in his second year as a vigilante, so we will not see an origin story, but the path he has to traverse Wayne to find out what you can do to change and improve Gotham. The plot will show the mistakes you make and how far you are from being perfect.

The film will be a thriller and will tell a story of mystery, action, where we will see a Bruce wayne more detective. The citizens of Gotham will not fully know Batman and they will be afraid of it, as it appears to be very dangerous.

Both in the first teaser as in the last trailer of The Batman, it is seen that this adaptation is more bitter and dark than the previous ones. Let’s not forget that Adam West, Michael Keaton, Christian Bale and Ben Affleck they gave completely different versions of Bruce wayne.

Not to mention the villains that the film will include. The main will be The Riddler, interpreted by Paul Dano, who will be completely different from the previous versions we saw. Also, in the role of The penguin, we will see Colin farrell, which characterized is unrecognizable, while John turturro will play the boss of the mafia, Carmine Falcone. On the other hand, we will have Zöe Kravitz What Catwoman, Andy Serkis giving life to Alfred Pennyworth and Jeffrey Wright What James Gordon.

The film will be available in theaters on March 4, 2022. So we will have to wait a little longer to see this new version of Batman that it will be in constant growth until it becomes the symbol of hope that we all know.

