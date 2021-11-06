The Batman already has an official synopsis

A few weeks ago the DC FanDome, event that presented us with a lot of news related to all the films of the DCEU. Of course, we had a new trailer for The batman, which showed us a much more insane version of the vigilante, something that has been confirmed by its official synopsis.

Warner Bros. has revealed the official synopsis of The Batman, that explains that the Bruce wayne from Robert Pattinson he is a “disillusioned and desperate vigilante” in this universe.

“The Batman is an action-packed thriller that shows Batman in his early years, having trouble balancing his will with justice as he investigates a disturbing mystery that has terrorized Gotham City. Robert Pattinson offers an intense and raw portrayal of Batman as a desperate and disillusioned vigilante who awakens to the realization that the anger that consumes him makes him no better than the ruthless killer he is hunting. “

Matt Reeves, director of the feature film, he was very clear in saying that this adaptation of the classic hero would actually not be so much a superhero movie, but rather a suspense story that would push the hero to his limits.

The batman will arrive in movie theaters on March 4, 2022.

Editor’s note: From what we’ve seen in the trailers, it certainly looks like this version of Pattinson is perhaps the most insane we’ve seen on the big screen. Recall that Reeves from the beginning mentioned that it would be a dark version of the character, and it seems that he did not lie.

Via: IGN