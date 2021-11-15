Update and renew towels, bathrobes, rugs or even shower curtains, (in the absence of screens), it is a way to give a new look to the bathroom and to enjoy it better.

How to brand new bedding, Brand new towels is a small domestic pleasure that we can enjoy every so often and already put, better to do it on sale. In addition to enjoying the change physically, especially if the towels are heavy, the change of textiles also affects the appearance of the bathroom.

If you renew the bathroom textiles in discount season (in this case, taking advantage of the early Black Friday) it is a good idea to bet on the quality and trends of the moment.

Among these trends we highlight the most classic lines in towels. Doilies, friezes and perimeter lines are worn in contrasting tones and even embroidered initials.

The vintage or retro finish towels with fringes and simulating a linen finish They are also one of the trends, one of those that combine well with black and white bathrooms, with metro tiles and black taps.

Finally, it is always a good idea to go for plain towels from trend colors. So yes. Nude tones, lilacs and tan or brown tones are also this year for the bathroom.

Towels with Black Friday discounts





The 100% Egyptian cotton and heavyweight towels are a commitment to the highest quality in the bathroom.

In El Corte Inglés they have these bath towels 650 gr / m2 Egyptian cotton with a 20% discount. The discount only affects some colors, among others this neutral beige that always comes in handy. The shower size of 70 cm x 140 cm has a normal price € 17.95 and now 14.35 euros

Heavyweight Egyptian cotton bath towel 650 gr / m2. Shower size 70 x 140 cms





These black striped towels have a distinct industrial style. They are the Ankara 550 gr / m2 cotton model from El Corte Inglés. Its shower size of 100 x 150 cm has a 30% discount. Its normal price is € 25.95 and with the discount of 18.15 euros

Cotton bath towel 550 gr / m2 Ankara El Corte Inglés 100 x 150 cms





The Orissa model with red vertical lines and fringes on a natural background has an unmistakable vintage touch. Cotton and linen bath towel 420 gr / m2 with 50% off. For size 100 x 150 cms. Normal price € 25.95 and now 12.95 euros

Cotton and linen bath towel 420 gr / m2 Orissa El Corte Inglés 100 x150 cms





The most classic models are a trend. That is why we suggest that you include without fear the crochet. Cotton bath towel 500 gr / m2 Crochet for shower size of 100 x 150 cm with 30% discount. Normal price € 9.95 and now 6.95 euros

EL CORTE INGLÉS Cotton bath towel 500 gr / m2 Crochet El Corte Inglés 50 x 100 cms





In a taupe gray with a washed effect. 480 gr / m2 cotton bath towel also with 50% discount. Price for washbasin towel in taupe color size 100 x 50 cm, before 9.95 euros and now 4.95 euros

Cotton Bath Towel 480 gr / m2 Washed El Corte Inglés





Amazon’s best-selling towel lot is this set that includes two bath towels and two hand towels in different colotes. In this case in gray with a 15% discount. Normal price € 21.99 and now 18.59 euros





A pack of basics that is also among the best sellers. This pack includes six pieces; two bath towels 70×140 cm, two hand towels 50×90 cm and two small towels of 30×30 cm of 100% cotton with an 11% discount. Normal price € 27.99 and now 24.99 euros

SweetNeedle – Daily use 6-piece towel set, White – 2 bath towels 70×140 CM, 2 hand towels 50×90 CM, 2 wash cloth 30×30 CM – 100% cotton ringings, heavy weight and absorbent





Ultra-soft and absorbent 100% cotton Paimpol terry bath towel. This towel has the STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX seal that accredits a certified and controlled manufacturing process, respectful with your skin. It comes in a wide range of modern and contemporary shades. With its worn finish and fringes it also has an unmistakable vintage feel. In washbasin size (100 x 50 cm) with a 31% discount. Normal price € 12.99 and now 8.99 euros

100% cotton Paimpol terry bath towel





Honeycomb Towels they are another vintage finish. Available in various colors, in this case the trend caramel tone is the Tifli by LA Redoute and has a 20% discount. The size 70×140 cms, normal price € 22.99 and now with 20% with 18.49 euros

Honeycomb effect cotton bath towel, Tifli 70 x140

Other textiles with discounts for the bathroom





Like a good bathrobe. In this case with hood in beautiful worn colors and 350 g / m². It is the Scenario model from La Redoute. Its normal price is € 39.99 and now with 35%, its price 25.98 euros

Hooded bathrobe, adult, 350 g / m², Scenario





For the floor it is a good idea to use a rug that looks more like a living room rug. Like this Fatouh Berber-style bath mat with an ecru background, with a size of 50 x 80 cm it has a 20% discount. Normal price 19.99 € and price now 15.99 euros





This fun patterned shower curtain is the Aurès model. With measures 200 x 180 cms. Normal price € 34.99 and now with the discount now 27.98 euros

Printed shower curtain, Aurès





Another model of bath or shower curtain is this one. 180×200 cm in size, with mold resistant fabric and a gradient blue print that simulates herringbone tiling now with a 20% discount. Normal price 18.99 euros and now 15.19 euros

JRing Bath Curtain Shower Curtain 180×200 cm, Mildew Resistant Fabric, Water Resistant with 12 White Rings, Gradient Blue

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

Similar in Decoesfera | The first items with discounts for Black Friday include complements and accessories (such as gold and black faucets) ideal for updating the bathrooms

Trends in the bathroom for 2022