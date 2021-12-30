Dec 30, 2021 at 02:50 CET



The NBA and Spanish basketball turned upside down in the last hours to support Ricky Rubio, who said goodbye to the season after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee on Tuesday.

The Spanish point guard was enjoying a great time with the Cleveland Cavaliers -one of the revelation teams of this course in the NBA– when he suffered the same injury he suffered in 2012 as a rookie in the ranks of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

“Molta força, Ricky !!!”, he wrote Pau Gasol on Twitter to give encouragement to his teammate on the Spanish team.

The Spanish basketball coach, Sergio Scariolo also wanted to encourage him.

“Having seen you overcome with courage and strength much more difficult moments reassures me and makes me sure that you will return, as you always have, better than you were“wrote the technician.

Other teammates of the Spanish team such as Sergio Llull, Rudy fernandez or Willy Hernangómez They also went to social networks to be next to the base.

“What bad luck for Ricky Rubio! Much courage crack, you will come back stronger for sure “Nikola Mirotic pointed out.

Apart from Spanish basketball, numerous voices from the NBA joined to wish Rubio a speedy recovery and to share his disappointment over what happened.

“I’m totally dejected,” Kevin Love told EFE, of the Cleveland Cavaliers, on Tuesday after the injury of the Spanish.

Love, who had already shared a dressing room with Rubio at the Wolves, was among the first to attend the point guard on the court and helped him off the court when he found he couldn’t walk because of pain.

“I love you bro. This is a little setback before a big comeback.”said Karl-Anthony Towns, who also played with Rubio on the Wolves.

In addition, Joe Ingles, Rubio’s former teammate in the Utah Jazz, asked for prayers to return to the competition as soon as possible.

“Damn. Ricky was the glue for the Cavs!” summed up former coach George Karl.