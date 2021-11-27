At the time of improve the sound of our televisions For the plan, we can opt for an AV receiver or amplifier system plus speakers, sound bars, integrated sound systems such as mini stereo systems or all-inclusive multi-channel home theater sets.

However, we also have a somewhat less popular but equally solvent option, sometimes even easier to install and use and with a sound capacity above many soundbars and multi-channel kits.

It is about the powered or active speakers, equipment with very different shapes, configurations and interesting models on the market that incorporate the amplifier in the body of the speaker itself to provide a generally stereo integrated sound system that we can connect to any source such as a TV, multimedia player, console, PC, etc. What should we consider before buying one of these devices?



Kef Lsx

Installation and ease of use

One of the main advantages of powered loudspeakers is their simplicity when installing and handle them. In general, it is enough to connect them to the TV, plug them into an electrical outlet and they are ready to go.

Do not consider anything else related to incompatibilities with the amplifier, impedances, sensitivities or other typical issues of passive loudspeakers, since they carry inside the necessary amplification stages, the DSPs and all the essential electronics for its start-up.



Jamo S801

They are also a very simple option to use, as they generally have a limited number of options, controls and functionalities. It will be enough to turn on the switch, touch a parameter such as the frequency adjustment, the input source selection and little else, which has its advantages if we do not want to complicate our lives much, but also the disadvantage that we will be more limited in terms of configuration options and possible uses.

Design and performance

First of all we must think about what type of speaker do we want and can we place next to our televisions. If we have plenty of space in the room or the TV hanging on the wall in an open space, it is possible to resort to large models in tower format that will provide us with greater power and sound capacity. If, on the other hand, we have the screen located on the typical living room furniture with reduced free space on the sides, we will have to resort to a shelf model.



Klipsch R28

We must also consider the acoustic speaker design in relation to our space in the room and the possibilities of installation that we have, especially in relation to the output of bass frequencies. Will we have to have the speaker placed in a corner and attached to the wall? Then it is not advisable to buy a model with rear bass-reflex output since we will get a more rumbling sound.

It is also advisable to think about whether we are looking for a system that has or may have a separate external subwoofer to improve the response in low frequencies forming a distribution 2.1 or otherwise a 2.0 with only the main speakers.

We may not want to spend a lot of money at the beginning but we want to leave the door open for future extensions, so it is advisable to consider that the speakers have the option to add a subwoofer later or even that we can integrate them into a larger set or a multiroom system.



Klipsch The Sixes

It is also convenient to assess whether the team has a system for control of tonality, bass and treble, with equalization function, adaptation to the room where we are going to install it, acoustic correction or even control from a mobile terminal. They are usually very useful functions but they make the final price of the speakers more expensive.

Speaker connectivity

One of the key factors when choosing powered speakers for TV is their connectivity to the screen. We will have to look for a model that is compatible with our TV and its sound outputs. For example, you have to see if they have analog RCA ports, digital optical, HDMI (this is usually very rare in this type of speaker), or even some type of wireless interface such as Bluetooth.

You also have to assess the type of connection that the speakers will have to each other. The usual thing is that, as there is no separate amplification equipment, one of the loudspeakers incorporates all the electronics necessary to make the set work (master loudspeaker) and the other is fed directly by means of a cable (slave loudspeaker).



Edifier 1280t

In these cases, it is advisable to check before buying the speakers that the length of the master-slave cable it is enough for our needs, since they usually use formats with proprietary connectors that we will not be able to change later. That is, we will have to calculate the distance we will have between the speakers when they are installed and look for a model that has enough cable.

In addition, if, as we mentioned previously, we want to add an external subwoofer now or in the future, it is convenient to look in the specifications if we have one. dedicated output for it and if we have the option of varying the frequency cutoff filters to adapt the subwoofer to the powered speakers.

Extra features

Another point to consider are the extra or additional functionalities that powered speakers may feature. For example, the option to directly play music content, Bluetooth interfaces to send content from your mobile, WiFi or Ethernet connectivity to access streaming services, led lights (yes, there are those with integrated RGB lighting), etc.



KEF LSX

It may seem like a good idea to have all these functions at first, but if what we want is a sound system that complements the TV and it is modern, we probably won’t use them and they will mean a price increase to take into account.

We can also look for models that have a remote control from which to control basic functions such as the volume level, something very useful if we want to use it as a frequent complement to our TV, or that they give us the possibility of using the mobile as a remote control system.