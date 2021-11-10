Apparently our wardrobe hasn’t had enough sports inspiration so far to adopt a piece that baseball lovers will love, and that is the baseball jacket has become the new bomber jacket in a matter of style to wear it as part of all our looks, and these pieces are the living proof of it.

Featuring an unmistakable design with contrast sleeves and cuffs, waist and collars topped by colored lines, the baseball-inspired jacket is sure to become the most popular outerwear and outerwear this season, and just take a look at these styles to confirm it.

Polo Ralph Lauren cotton baseball jacket





The infallible combination of blue and gray is a pair of sporty airs that suits any look, and this Polo Ralph Lauren jacket proves it, since we can wear it with a tracksuit or with jeans and our favorite sneakers. You find it available for 179 euros.

Men’s baseball style cotton jacket plus sizes

ASOS DESIGN baseball jacket in denim





Because street fashion always finds a way to adapt to all kinds of trendy garments, we have this baseball jacket that combines denim with iconic stripes of the classic design of this garment that you find available for 62.99 euros.

ASOS DESIGN oversized denim bomber jacket in blue college style with piping

Just Hoods unisex two tone jacket





A unisex version and perfect for any look: this piece from Just Hoods adopt the combination of white with dynamic red that gives any style an infallible sporty look. You find it available for 30.94 euros.

Just Hoods – Jacket – mandarin collar – Long Sleeve – Opaque – for men Red Fire Red / White Size: xx-large

Urban Classics two tone baseball jacket





Because this type of garment lends itself to being worn in its maximum simplicity, Urban Classics offers us a black and white version To combine with any look without complicating things too much. You find it available for 49.74 euros.

Urban Classics – College style sweatshirt, multicolor (blk / wht), size medium

ASOS DESIGN baseball jacket with faux leather handles





To add a rough touch to our look, the materials that emulate the skin are perfect to add them to garments that are total trend, like this jacket with sleeves in black that will take your most urban outfits to another level. You find it available for 62.99 euros.

ASOS DESIGN college jacket in gray with contrast faux leather sleeves

Images | Unsplash | Courtesy

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed either by the brands or by the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.