Nov 17, 2021

One of the great current concerns in the world of competition, in a context of special sensitivity towards the environment, lies in how to evolve sporting events from its more traditional format towards a more sustainable and committed model.

The Barcelona City Council has already got down to work developing a Environmental Plan and implementing it in all athletic races of municipal ownership. The commitment to safeguarding the environment is firm and, consequently, from l’Institut Barcelona Esports measures and mandatory requirements are being adopted for competitions that often involve a large logistical deployment and bring together several thousand people.

A commitment to sustainability

The plan has specific lines of action, aimed at minimizing the ecological footprint of these major events. For example, the Prevention and Adoption of the 3Rs stand out –Reduce, Recycle and Reuse-, with measures such as chips and reusable bags, recycled fiber textiles, zero plastic and 0 km fruit at the refreshment stations, selective collection and recycling of the waste generated, generator sets with cleaner fuels and control of acoustic impact; the Communication and Dissemination of zero paper; or the promotion of Sustainable Mobility, with the use of electric vehicles by the organization and promotion of means of public or sustainable transport to travel to the race. Carbon Footprint Compensation measures are also contemplated, as well as the preparation of an Environmental Report for each event., specific regulations and communication and advertising actions using only media and channels with minimal impact.

Aware and committed careers

All these measures are already Compulsory compliance in the organization of municipally owned races. In fact, the recent Zurich Marathon Barcelona It has been the most sustainable of the 42 editions held so far.

Among other measures, the official car of the test has been a Zero-emissions electric vehicle powered by hydrogen, and has also had the collaboration of a shared mobility operator who has provided electric scooters to the organization. Likewise, the shirt for the participants has been made from 100% recycled polyester and the surplus fruit has been donated to the Banc dels Aliments, in other aspects.

A similar context could also be seen in the Cursa de la Mercè and in the eDreams Mitja Marató de Barcelona. And in the next appointments of the running calendar of the city –the Cursa del Nassos, the most immediate – this determined municipal commitment to respecting the environment and minimizing the impact on the organization of events and sports will be experienced again.