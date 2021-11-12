The Barça, to put the 'fifth' in the return to the Palau



Barça live sweet moments despite the fact that he could barely make the preseason for the World Cup dispute and this Friday he will seek his fifth league victory at the Palau in the visit of the recently promoted Manzanares Quesos El Hidalgo (8.30 pm, Barça TV, Esport3 and LaLigaSportsTV live).

What’s more, the Barça team also won with authority their three games in the Main Round of a Champions League in which he is looking for his fourth wound and in which he will face the Czech host Plzen, the Belgian Halle-Gooik and the Slovenian Dobovec in an affordable Elite Round (last obstacle before the long-awaited Final Four).

Jesús Velasco, who has started his Barcelona career with an excellent foot, will continue without being able to count on the injured Leandro Esquerdinha. The squad player Bernat Povill will also miss his second match in a row, so the young Víctor Pérez will get dressed again after making his debut in Pamplona, ​​closing the victory with 2-8.

Just promoted and with the sole objective of saving the category, the team from Ciudad Real, led by Juan Luis Alonso, is the second to last with three points and still does not know the victory, although they have tied at home against Inter (3-3) and sold their defeat in Jaén at a very high price last day (3-2).

The Barça flees of trusts | VALENTÍ ENRICH

Manzanares has the former player of the Barça subsidiary Álvaro López and with an Antoñito who was under the command of Jesús Velasco in Caja Segovia that lost the league final against Barça in the 2010-11 academic year. To date, his best gunners are Daniel with three goals and Juanan and the Brazilian Humberto with two.

Opinions

Despite the great moment of play and results that the team is going through and the clear superiority on paper, Barça does not trust the Manzara team at all and he is clear about the need to come out as ‘stuck’ as in the seven previous games with clear victories (four in the league and three in the Elite Round of the Champions League.

In a great moment as practically always, the colomense Adolfo stressed that favoritism “is shown on the track. This league is very close and we have to face the game with the right attitude and mentality to avoid surprises. “

Adolfo, last season against Levante | JAVI FERRÁNDIZ

For its part, André Coelho continues to confirm his excellent season finale and also the arrival of Jesús Velasco has helped him regain his confidence … although he already did it in the final stretch with Andreu Plaza who bet heavily on his signing.

“These games are dangerous. Last season we already lost points at the Palau against theoretically inferior rivals and we don’t want it to happen again & rdquor ;, warned the brand new world champion with Portugal.