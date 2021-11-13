The Barça reaffirms the leadership with another solvent victory



FC Barcelona is still in a state of grace and this Friday they beat Manzanares FS Quesos El Hidalgo 8-2 with two separate ‘doublets’ by Ferrao and André Coelho to stay at the top of the standings with 15 points out of 18 possible and added consecutively in the last five days.

FC BARCELONA, 8 (5 + 3): Miquel Feixas (p., 1), Carlos Ortiz, Marcenio, Pito, Ferrao (2) -starting five-, Matheus (1), Dyego, Adolfo (1), André Coelho (2), Sergio Lozano (1) and Víctor Pérez. MANZANARES FS CHEESE EL HIDALGO, 2 (1 + 1): Deivd (p., 1′-36 '), Álvaro, Manu Diz (1), Humberto, Daniel -five start-, Javi Juárez (ps, 37′-40'), Kiki, Antoñito, Cortés, Juanan (1), Álex Fuentes and Álex Velasco. REFEREES Abdulay Ndoho (Riojan) and Santander Flamarique (Aragonese). They did not show any cards. GOALS 1-0, Ferrao (1:36), 1-1, Manu Diz (2:18); 2-1, André Coelho (6:56); 3-1, Adolfo (7:21); 4-1, Sergio Lozano (8:02); 5-1, Matheus (14:20); 5-2, Juanan (25:42); 6-2, Miquel Feixas (29:56); 7-2, André Coelho (30:16); 8-2, Ferrao (32:57). INCIDENTS Match corresponding to the sixth day of the men's futsal First Division league played before 1,113 spectators at the Palau Blaugrana (Barcelona).

The azulgrana box faced the collision with him firm goal of adding his fifth victory in a row to prop up a leadership that it shares with Jaén Paraíso Interior and Viña Albali Valdepeñas before the first serious test of the season that will arrive on Saturday next week at the ElPozo Murcia Costa Cálida track.

For the second consecutive game on the downside due to a muscle injury of Leandro Esquerdinha the youth squad Bernat Povill joined due to some discomfort in the adductor on the right leg, for which the subsidiary player Víctor Pérez repeated on the list after making his debut scoring on the Xota court.

AND Barça repeated the stellar image that it has been showing at these dawn of the season in a new sign that the squad is perfectly assimilating the demands of a Jesús Velasco who could barely make the preseason because of the World Cup.

Sergio Lozano continues to perform at a very high level | JAVI FERRÁNDIZ

Only 96 seconds had passed when Ferrao opened the scoring at the turn around taking advantage of a great inside pass from Carlos Ortiz, but just half a minute later a great play by Humberto led to the 1-1, the work of Manu Diz.

The party calmed down for a few minutes until local insistence resulted in three goals in less than a minute and a half. André Coelho scored 2-1 in the 7th minute with a masterful shot without an angle that surprised Deivd, Adolfo scored a great goal taking advantage of the fact that Dyego took his defender in a great movement and a Sergio Lozano who continues to amaze scored the 4 -1 with a beautiful definition stinging the ball.

In the middle of the siege, three shots were also fired at the wood, the work of the captain, Ferrao and Carlos Ortiz. The leader liked each other and Matheus made it 5-1 at 14 ‘ after a sensational pass from Dyego, although goalkeeper Miquel Feixas avoided the second goal in the 18th minute by stopping a shot from Daniel on the line.

Matheus collaborated to victory with a goal | JAVI FERRÁNDIZ

The current league champion lowered the piston a little in the first minutes of the restart and the visitors cut distances on 36 ‘in a serious mistake by Miquel Feixas, who made an ‘excursion’ and ended up giving the ball to Juanan (he mistook him for a teammate), who scored 5-2 from the midfield.

The key moment of the night came right there, when Juanlu Alonso gave the goalkeeper shirt to Antoñito and found himself with two goals in 20 seconds. Miquel Feixas recovered from his mistake by scoring 6-2 and immediately afterwards Adolfo demonstrated once again with the 7-2 why he is the best defender on the planet in inferiority.

There was still time for Ferrao to seal his ‘double’ with the final 8-2 After a rejection by Deivd to a shot by Pito and he has already scored nine goals in the league to be just one behind the ‘Pichichi’, the Slovak Tomas Drahovsky (Industrias Santa Coloma) after the six he scored against Fútbol Emotion Zaragoza.