Dec 28, 2021 at 6:25 PM CET

EP

The experts of the Bank of Spain have sent a new report to the judge of the National Court José Luis Calama in which they point out a excess of 135 million euros in the appraisal that the Popular made some of his real estate in the December 2016 accounts.

As legal sources have explained to Europa Press, the experts analyze a sample of one hundred properties, concluding that only in twelve of them was the appraisal carried out by Banco Popular the correct one, while in the remaining 88% there were “a multitude of errors, defects and deficiencies, both quantitative and qualitative”.

The experts consider that the assessments reflected in these 88 cases are not admissible for various reasons, such as that They were not carried out by approved appraisal companies, which do not adhere to the parameters of the ECO regulations or that some properties are recorded as 100% owned by Popular when the bank owned a lower percentage.

All in all, the Popular appraised that hundred properties at more than 364 million euros, when the experts consider that they should have been valued at 135 million euros less.

Furthermore, they draw attention to the fact that in 26 of those 88 cases there is not even an alternative appraisalTherefore, with respect to these properties, it has not been possible to calculate the deviation in the accounting valuation.

Thus, they identify that extra 135 million euros by the difference between the 221,237,600 euros in which the bank encrypted the 62 properties that do have that second appraisal and the alternative net book value, which reaches 86,050,726 euros.

Report batch

This report is one of many that the head of the Central Court of Instruction Number 4 has been commissioning to shed light on a case in which he investigates two phases of the Popular resolution process: One that covers the alleged accounting irregularities in 2016, with the capital increase, and another that concerns the leaks to the press a year later and that would have caused its resolution in mid-2017.

In mid-December, Judge Calama already received another report prepared by experts from the Bank of Spain that reveals that The financial institution should have classified as “doubtful”, not as normal, the operations with the Luxembourg companies of Thesan Capital, and that led to a deficit in provisions that experts estimated at about 521 million euros.

With this, from their point of view, Popular produced “damage to shareholders”, while they indicated that the bank’s behavior could have led to it “incurring unnecessary expenses or renouncing benefits in favor of third parties.”