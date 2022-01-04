The Bank of Jamaica (BoJ) has successfully completed its central bank digital currency (CBDC), aiming for a national rollout in the first quarter of 2022.

Following initial testing of the CBDC prototype in March 2021, Jamaica’s central bank finalized an eight-month pilot project last Friday., as reported by the Jamaica Information Service.

As part of the pilot, The BoJ minted 230 million Jamaican dollars (JMD) (USD 1.5 million) from the CBDC for issuance to authorized deposit-taking institutions and payment service providers on August 9, 2021.

Next, The central bank issued 1 million JMD ($ 6,500) in digital currency to the staff of the BoJ’s banking department. On October 29, the bank also issued 5 million JMD ($ 32,000) in CBDC to the National Commercial Bank (NCB), one of Jamaica’s largest financial institutions..

According to the report, NCB was the first purse provider in Jamaica’s CBDC pilot program, recruiting 57 customers, including four small merchants and 53 consumers. Customers were able to carry out person-to-person, cash-in and cash-out transactions at an event sponsored by the BCN in December 2021.

The Bank of Japan now plans to proceed with a nationwide rollout in the first quarter of 2022, hoping to add two new wallet providers.. These providers have already carried out virtual simulation tests and will be able to request the CBDC from the BoJ and then distribute it to their clients. The The central bank also plans to focus on interoperability by testing transactions between customers of different wallet providers.the report notes.

As previously reported, Jamaica’s central bank selected Irish crypto security firm eCurrency Mint as the technology provider for its digital currency project in March 2021. The firm is known for having participated in the development of CBDC in countries such as Senegal. The BoJ previously invited technology providers to submit applications for its CBDC project in July 2020.

