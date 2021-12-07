The Bank for International Settlements describes the rise of decentralized finance as an "illusion" in its latest quarterly report

On Monday, the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), a financial institution belonging to central banks around the world, published a report analyzing the development of the decentralized finance industry, or DeFi. The article began by saying: “There is an ‘illusion of decentralization’ in DeFi, as the need for governance makes some level of centralization inevitable, and the structural aspects of the system lead to a concentration of power”. Keep going:

If DeFi goes mainstream, its vulnerabilities could undermine financial stability. These can be serious due to high leverage, liquidity mismatches, built-in interconnection, and a lack of buffers like banks. “

According to the BIS, all DeFi protocols have inherent elements of centralization due to their central governance frameworks, similar to legal entities such as corporations.s. Additionally, some DeFi blockchains concentrate power in the hands of large coin holders or insiders in token sales.

Cryptocurrencies vs. Traditional Finance | Source: BIS

The report criticized the high leverage of DeFi’s trading and lending platforms., like Binance’s margin, which exceeded 100 times at any given time. He also highlighted the fragility of stablecoins, since their opacity and lack of regulation, together with liquidity problems and market risk, can cause a bank run by investors that causes them to fall well below their nominal value in a short period of time.

Cryptocurrency activity growth | Source: BIS

“At present, it is predominantly geared towards speculation, investment and arbitrage in crypto assets, rather than use cases in the real economy.”the report notes.

“On the whole, DeFi’s main premise – reducing the rents that centralized intermediaries earn – seems to have yet to be realized.”

