When it comes to playing sports, you want the best possible simulation, you want it to be as real and to make you feel like you’re there, with a cockpit like this Next Level Racing GT Lite you will be able to play racing titles and feel like a Formula 1 driver. It is very close to finishing the Formula 1 World Championship in fact and the competition between Hamilton and Verstappen is brutal, it feels like you are in a competition with them for 230 euros.

This device has been designed and developed for more than two years to offer the user the best possible guarantees of stability and durability, each bushing can withstand up to 150 Kg of force, What does this mean? Well, as simple as it guarantees you a solid career position. As for what it supports, can tolerate up to 130 Kg of weight and this cockpit is ideal for people between 1.20 m and 2.10 m tall, so the range is wide.

Speaking of its design and how you can store it or in which spaces it can best fit, I must say that this cockpit can be folded even with electronics installed, this allows you to easily store it in a small space. This also makes it a very portable equipment and you can use it to run the best titles such as Nascar or Formula 1 and when you finish you store it in a space in your room.

East Next Leven Racing GT Lite It is compatible with all major pre-drilled wheels and pedals for brands such as Logitech, Thrustmaster, Fanatec, in addition to the support wheels with clamp-on mounting options. As for the settings, you can adjust the distance and angle to suit the way you play and how you feel more comfortable.

Last updated on 2021-12-09. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Regarding the dimensions of the product, in playing position 176 x 93 x 95 cm, when folded 104x 93 x 30 cm, on the other hand, the product weighs less than 15 Kg, specifically 14.4 Kg. So yes, it is heavy but it is nothing to write home about, with just one hand you can easily load it and keep it until the next time.

Well, here is the article on the Next Level Racing GT Lite with which you are surely going to get hours of fun and an excellent driving experience in racing games like Nascar, Gran Turismo, Formula 1, etc. If you think that 230 euros It is not an unreasonable price for you, you can make that expense and buy this product.

