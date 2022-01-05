In May 2021, the prestige and future of the Golden Globes were left hanging by a thread. After the controversy related to the lack of diversity in the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and after Tom Cruise returned his three awards, NBC decided to cancel the broadcast of the 2022 gala.

Goodbye to the Balloons

Today, after months of incognito and with the delivery ceremony just around the corner – it will be held on January 9th – we have finally learned the details of an event that will have less glamor than usual; And it is that, as announced by the HFPA itself, It will take place without celebrities, the press or the public present.

In this way, the awards will be delivered in a 90-minute meeting at the Beverly Hilton. In this way, it is up to the air to know if the interested parties who are not present will be able to see the Golden Globes 2022 live, streaming being a plausible possibility, although not safe, because the broadcasting rights belong exclusively to NBC.

What we do know for sure is that ‘The Power of the Dog’ and ‘Belfast’ start as big favorites in the film category, while ‘Succession’ occupies the same position in the television division of some awards in which ‘ Parallel Mothers’ and Javier Bardem will contribute the note of spanish flavor. We will keep abreast of any news in this regard.

Via | THR