Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans is the Netflix movie that has everything to culminate the story from the homonymous series with great elegance. In fact, ending the stories from previous seasons with a movie is a smart move. Mainly due to the fact that the wide world imagined by Guillermo Del Toro expanded to create a precise personality. The best way to fire your characters perhaps it is with a conclusive bow that pays tribute to each of them.

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans seems more interested in making it clear that this is the end to the mythology imagined by Guillermo del Toro. Much more even than celebrating what made it special or reflecting on its significance. It is a farewell, but too hasty and with little incentive. From the previous three seasons, the Netflix series inherits the sense of spectacularity and its enormous load of overlapping metaphors. But what could work in a series of chapters, in a movie has something urgent, incomplete conclusion.

For better or for worse, there is something essential in Del Toro’s works: his love for his monsters. And that heartfelt affection was one of the recognizable elements in all three seasons of Trollhunters. The series progressed with intelligence, wit and good footing through the increasingly complicated storytelling, until reaching a very high narrative point. Perhaps for that reason, TRollhunters: Rise of the Titans it has something incomplete.

‘Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans‘, the summary of all the problems

Maybe it was inevitable. The story based on the stories of Guillermo Del Toro and Daniel Kaus always had trouble finding its style. After all, in 2016 Netflix sought to create animated series that could compete consistently with other similar universes. But Del Toro’s narration, related to classical mythology and all kinds of magical references, overflowed the format.

His first season full of jokes and good creative work surprised the audience. The second had to face the death of Anton Yelchin, the talent behind the voice of Jim, the main character. For Del Toro, obsessed with the personalities of his cinematic creatures, it was a difficult blow to bear.

Season 3 found the series in a more adult, deeper, and more elaborate tone. The big question that Netflix had to ask itself then was whether to continue with the project, increasingly ambitious but less popular, or to close with dignity. And the answer was TRollhunters: Rise of the Titans , a small project that I would try to complete the large central arch appropriately.

Perhaps one of the great problems of TRollhunters: Rise of the Titans is trying to cover everything that Del Toro had raised before. Doing so, too, with a hasty feeling of showing every element that made the show memorable. Season by season the series grew and increased in complexity until it lost its childish tone. For its 104-minute film and a revamped animation budget, the production team must have made some decisions. And one of them was to put aside all the allegorical and strange substratum to create something else.

TRollhunters: Rise of the Titans it sums up all of Del Toro’s little platitudes and celebrates them with great grace. But in the absence of a larger story that is renewed, as was the case with the series, the film goes straight to the center of the narrative. With airs of Arthurian mythology and the fabric of a hero’s path, the film explores the growth of its characters. But it does not manage to show more or do it better, because it is inevitable the feeling that TRollhunters: Rise of the Titans it only plays a role. The one to finish a cycle of a television program that exceeded expectations and became a hybrid of several things in the end slightly confusing.

Again a planetary threat

One of the things they regret about Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans it is the fact of abandoning its mythological tone for something more artificial. Unlike the seasons of the Netflix series, the film is simpler but much more ambitious. In fact, there are some parallels between Hellboy that reveal a more solid intention in the argument.

But it is clear that screenwriters Marc Guggenheim, Dan Hageman, and Kevin Hageman are not very interested in deep or emotional conflict. So the plot takes the best of the series and leads to a world conflict that spans all the central points of the story. There is of course magic, magic stamps, again great destinies and a suicide mission that depends on the good heart. Nothing different, but quite limited in terms of approach and development.

It is missing that the character of Jim, central hero of the story, has more density. The movie TRollhunters: Rise of the Titans It solves the conflict of the series in a simple way. So much so that it seems that the film is only rushing to carry out a minor plot problem to continue with something of greater interest. It is valid? Undoubtedly. Is it fair to build characters in the series Trollhunter? Not at all.

Of course, TRollhunters: Rise of the Titans has a good dose of sacrifices and tiny epics that they hold the argument with good taste. If you forget for a moment the story from which it came, it is an enjoyable and even satisfying movie. But the memory of the importance of the mythology and the intricate original narrative, makes it clear that it could be more than a hasty goodbye.