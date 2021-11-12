In Espinof we are clear that the weekend is surely the best time of the week to enjoy good cinema, especially since most of the public has more time for leisure. For this reason, every Friday we review essential films for these days that you can see cinemas, which come in streaming, releases in physical format and titles that can be seen on a Spanish national television channel.

In theaters

‘Way Down’

The return of Jaume Balagueró takes him away from horror movies to offer an agile pastime with echoes of ‘La casa de papel’ -hey, don’t expect action scenes like those in the Netflix series- and ‘Ocean’s 11’, using the victory of Spain as an additional hook in the World Cup.

‘Till Death. Until death do us part’

An inspired Megan fox leads an effective film that mixes home invasion and survival thriller. Its first few minutes may put some viewers back, but it is quite entertaining and intense once it leaves its low-key first act behind.

‘Harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’

The young magician’s first adventure returns to the big screen to celebrate the 20th anniversary of its premiere, a golden opportunity to enjoy it again in the best possible conditions. A charming movie that knows how to immerse you in this universe created by JK Rowling and leave you wanting more.

In streaming

‘Red alert’

Netflix’s most expensive movie to date brings together Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot in a mixture of heist film and adventure film that finds its best asset in the pull of its main trio. Beyond that, there is not much to scratch …

‘Chiaroscuro’

The debut as a screenwriter and director of the actress Rebecca hall it is an elegant drama in which everything is cared for and measured. With a successful use of black and white to enhance its striking premise, it is a work that focuses on the intimate, on how this situation affects the two women played in an outstanding way by Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga.

‘Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings’

The second MCU movie of this 2021 finally reaches the Disney + catalog. It is still a presentation adventure with several features in common with others in the studio. In fact, it entertains and motivates more when it focuses on what distinguishes it, the fact that its protagonist is Asian, and much less when it is simply one more. All in all, enjoyable.

In physical format

‘The protégé’





The best movie of M. Night Shyamalan disembarks for the first time in 4K in our country with an edition in an ideal metal box for collectors. A brilliant approach to the world of comics in general and superheroes in particular that retains all its strength, since here the surprise ending is not over-trusted, although it is also there and fits very well with everything seen up to then. .

in TV

‘Citizen Kane’





Considered by many to be one of the best movies of all time – not a few believe that it simply has no competition. That alone should be a reason to see her at least once, but also look at the incredible work of Orson Welles offering a fascinating apocryphal insight into the tycoon’s story William Randolph Hearst.

Friday at 22:15 in Trece

‘Letters from Iwo Jima’





The best film of the war diptych he made Clint eastwood. More lyrical and emotionally contained than ‘Flags of our parents’, without this implying ceasing to be quite dry but always faithful to the bet made, focusing almost entirely on its Asian protagonists, adopting at the same time a style more typical of the oriental cinema than american.

Early morning from Friday to Saturday at 0:00 in La 1

‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’





The best installment of the last trilogy. It is true that it has an important part of an undercover remake, but also that it seems to do it to gain momentum, introduce new characters with a hook – although it would be less in the sequels – and offer an impressive show that reminds the public why they love this franchise so much .

Saturday at 3:40 p.m. in Cuatro

‘V for Vendetta’





A remarkable adaptation of the acclaimed Alan Moore and David Lloyd comic that offers their own take on it without betraying it. An effective combination of emotion and spectacle with a revolutionary touch in which the contribution of its leading duo played by Hugo Weaving and Natalie Portman.

Saturday at 3:40 pm in Neox

‘The zero crack’





Prequel to the adventures of Germán Areta that aims to be the last film of Jose Luis Garci. It would not be a bad farewell at all, this esteemed tribute to film noir that has a good leading duo -although it is fair to say that they do not reach the level of the original actors- and a script, signed by Garcia himself together with the sadly deceased Javier Munoz, very effective in the trip to the past that it proposes.

Sunday at 22:30 at La 2

