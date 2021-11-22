Nov 22, 2021 at 12:55 CET

XAT / AL

The final process for the bird connect Galicia with Madrid has covered a new stage this Monday. This is a test drive, but the train runs at the end with passengers between the capital of Spain and Ourense. The passage is made up of a large representation of political authorities with the Minister of Transport, Raquel Sánchez, at the helm. She herself has been in charge of announcing, upon her arrival in the Galician city, that tickets will go on sale tomorrow and that the commercial routes will start on December 21, as had been advanced in recent weeks.

The Secretary of State for Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda also traveled, Isabel Pardo de Vera; the president of Adif, Maria Luisa Dominguez; the person in charge of Renfe, Isaiah Táboas or the presidents of the Xunta, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, and the Junta de Castilla y León, Alfonso Fernandez Manueco. Also on board was the mayor of Ourense, Gonzalo Pérez Jácome, who has been very active on his social networks to spread the word about the event.

🚅 on the AVE Madrid Ourense test trip: 2h 15 min. Flying low to the ground pic.twitter.com/qCO1uxvD7J – Gonzalo Pérez Jácome -Mayor of Ourense- (@gonzalojacome) November 22, 2021

The train left Madrid, from the Chamartín station, at 8:45 a.m., and after making stops in Zamora and Sanabria, ended the journey in Ourense at 11:10 am with an institutional act.

The section that remains pending entry into service, something planned for next December 21, is the one that connects Pedralba de la Pradería (Zamora) with Ourense, practically all on Galician soil.

In any case, the trains that will make the journey they won’t be pure high-speed trains, given that they will circulate in European gauge between Madrid and Taboadela, where by means of a changer the axle width will be modified to adapt to the Iberian gauge of track, which is the one that is operating in the interior network, throughout the Atlantic Axis and between Ourense and Santiago.

In fact, the Regional Minister for Infrastructure, Ethel Vázquez, talks about an incomplete AVE in Galicia. “Galicians will have at their disposal an incomplete AVE line since it will be necessary either to make a change in Ourense, to catch the high speed, or to have a normal Alvia train & rdquor ;. “Therefore, it would not be high speed, but it would be medium speed & rdquor ;, censorship.