(Shutterstock)

Controversy continues in the automotive sector due to the report published earlier this week by the Safer Cars initiative, which unveiled what would appear to be the ten most unsafe cars sold in the country. On this occasion, the pronouncement came from the National Association for Sustainable Mobility (Let’s go), who disagreed with the statements made by the first organization.

It is worth remembering that it published a list two days ago based on the databases of the National Registry of Traffic Accidents (RNAT) and the Single National Traffic Registry (RUNT).

This ladder makes known the names of the cars that are most involved in accidents, but not the reasons for the accidents, understanding that these can be caused by mechanical failures, of course, but also by recklessness of drivers, other actors on the road or even unexpected situations.

In this sense, the comments of the automotive union go to the point, and warn that, “all the vehicles that are currently marketed in the Colombian market comply with national standards required by Colombian law and in most cases they exceed the requirements of the Colombian norm ”.

The above refers to elements that since 2017 are considered essential and mandatory to be able to sell a vehicle in the country, but that before that year were only found in the most equipped versions, and therefore, more expensive, of these cars, such as the ABS system, designed to regulate the braking force to prevent the tires from skidding on the ground when the calipers are activated to stop them; or a minimum of two airbags.

In this sense, Andemos insisted that the figures of the movement that ensures road safety lack depth, because according to Legal Medicine, “The main causes of accidents on the country’s roads are due to speeding (45%), disobeying traffic signs (42%), drunkenness (4%) and driving on the wrong track (3%), causes unknown to the mortality rate calculated by the Carros Más Seguros organization, which could lead to a wrong interpretation in the definition of vehicle safety ”.

Likewise, he recalled that another of the parameters used by the organization, the NCAP tests, specifically Latin NCAP, that measure the safety levels of vehicles through frontal and side crash tests, among others, do not always apply to the exact version of the car that is sold in Colombia. It is worth remembering that the levels of equipment, including safety, vary considerably between countries for reasons of regulation and purchasing power of customers.

In this sense, the union insisted that, “in Colombia there are guides such as Vía de Cesvi and Fasecolda Awards that qualify vehicles that are marketed in the country and to provide consumers with elements of judgment that allow them to make informed purchase decisions when choosing a vehicle ”. It should be noted, of course, that the testing requirements of these two organizations are not yet at the level of those of NCAP.

Finally, Andemos pointed out that all the brands that sell vehicles in Colombia, publish information about the safety of their models on their website in order to guide consumers in the purchase process.

It is worth remembering that the list of unsafe vehicles, published by the Safer Cars initiative —which receives support from Latin NCAP, Bloomberg, Philanthropies, the League Against Road Violence and the Global Health Advocacy Incubator– includes the following models:

1. Kia Picanto

2. Kia Rio

3. Mazda 3

4. Chevrolet Spark

5. Renault Duster

6. Mazda CX-5

7. Chevrolet Sail

8. Chevrolet Tracker

9. Mazda 2

10. Renault Logan / Sandero / Stepway

KEEP READING:

Colombia’s annual inflation as of October reached 4.58%

Gustavo Petro’s visit in Medellín: between loves and hates