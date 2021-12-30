Great mangakas celebrate this incredible work.

The return of Bleach has been a long-awaited event in the anime community, after many of the fans of Tite Kubo’s Shonen series believed that his work ended too soon when it was involved in both the anime and the manga. The arc Howl from the Jaws of Hell might be one of the most loved by the fan community, so it has had the attention of other great Mangakas, specifically Kohei Horikoshi, the creator of My Hero Academia who shared a beautiful illustration celebrating his return..

Bleach will also be back very soon with its anime adaptation of its great final arc “The Bloody War of a Thousand Years” and the creator of My Hero Academia surprises us with this incredible illustration of Mayuri Kurotsuchi and Nemu Kurotsuchi, father and daughter belonging to the 12th Division that appeared during the “Hollow World” arc

New Horikoshi artwork for the 20th anniversary of Bleach! pic.twitter.com/GVuIxbR3Hx – Atsu (@ Atsushi101X) December 25, 2021

This is not the first time another artist has hosted their celebration of the work of Tite Kubo, One Piece mangaka Eiichiro Oda, has shared his thoughts on this amazing artist.

One Piece creator celebrates Bleach’s return with surprising and emotional letter

What is the new Bleach arc about?

After Bleach’s new one shot brings us back to the group of protagonists who survived the last great war in the final arc of the play, Tite Kubo introduces us to Kazui and Ichika, Renji and Rukia’s daughter. This new generation of soul hunters will play a pivotal role in this sequel. The new manga arc reveals to us that the Konso Resai, the Soul Society festival, actually brings back from hell the spirits of all the people and spirits who have died..

So we see the return of Szayel Aporro Granz, the unbeatable Arrancar of Sosuke Aizen’s army, the famous villain from Bleach’s first great arc. But, it won’t be the only one we’ll see back. This own character is killed in a single blow by Jushiro Ukitake, who was the thirteenth captain of the Gotei 13, it may be that in this arc we see the return of all fallen people (allies and villains).

In this new arc, we will see how new and old acquaintances will have to face the most powerful hollows that they defeated, as well as companions who fell in battle.

Also in this new arc of Bleach, we can see the new generation of shinigamis like Ichika and Kazui. In fact, in the final painting of the manga, we can see how this pair of infants possess great power comparable to that of their fathers and mothers. Unfortunately, we don’t know yet when the next part of Howl from the Jaws of Hell will be out.. Like Kohei Horikoshi, creator of My Hero Academia, we will have to wait a little longer to find out more about it, whether to see this new arc or the new anime.

