Australia’s prime minister has said that more than 60 areas of technology are critical to the national interest and has pledged millions of dollars in funding to prevent other countries from controlling industries such as cybersecurity or medicine.

In the last few months, Australia has pledged to spend billions of dollars to modernize its economy and reduce dependence on China. It will use that money to boost industries like mineral extraction and support technology with less polluting emissions.

The country’s Prime Minister, Scott Morrison, has identified 63 sectors They cannot allow other countries to dominate. These include the cyber marketplaces, genome research and medicine.

Mr. Morrison has said that “Having a variety of well-functioning markets can meet our technology needs, but we must ensure that we can use the most important technologies reliably and safely“A statement that aims to control more the advances that pass through their hands.

Although 63 important sectors have been established, they will focus on nine, being the first of them quantum technology.

Prime Minister of Australia has pledged $ 73 million for quantum research and creating links with global markets, as well as with supply chains.

Protecting yourself from the origin of science

The government has decided to take action on the matter from different angles. Now may impose restrictions on national universities that carry out joint investigations with foreign institutions in any of the 63 areas.

Karen Andrews, Minister of Home Affairs, has announced that new rules will be created for universities. The new guidelines are designed to reduce the threat of foreign interference.

IBM has just announced a new milestone in the quantum computing sector: they have created the most powerful quantum computer to date, being capable of operating with 53 qubits.

This is because they are conducting research related to quantum technology. It has become an investor favorite thanks to its potential to revolutionize the industry in many sectors. Obviously, part of the 63 fields established by Australia would benefit from advances in the field.

According to a 2020 report titled “Australia’s Quantum Technology Industry Growth” by CSIRO (the national scientific agency), it could generate more than 4 billion dollars and 16,000 jobs by the year 2040. It is a piece of cake that you do not want to miss.