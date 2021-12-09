Archive image of the Magdalena river. Ideam issues a red alert on the Magdalena River due to the risk of flooding due to heavy rains. Photo: Colprensa

The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation requested agility in the contracting of works that are intended to avoid risks in a section of the Magdalena river near Salamina, Caldas.

The Public Ministry asked the National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD) to carry out an agile and efficient process of planning, contracting and executing the resources allocated to the new construction works. protection of the shore on the right bank of the Magdalena River, at the height of the Caldense municipality.

It should be remembered that these works are intended to avoid flood risks in the areas of the municipality bordering the river. In addition, it is intended to prevent important infrastructure in this sector from being affected by high water levels.

In a technical report carried out by the team of the delegate for Environmental and Agrarian Affairs of the visit made in recent days to the field, the Public Ministry warned that the contracting process for the construction of new spurs had not begun and that the details of planning and technical justification of the location.

Faced with the protection of the shore, the Attorney General reiterated “its concern about the low efficiency that the two spurs have been showing in terms of containing river erosion, one of them unfinished”, built by the UNGRD and added that “the erosive process in the right bank of the Magdalena River has continued its advance ”.

According to this report, if this erosive process continues to advance, it would be representing a serious risk, above all, for some “strategic facilities such as the ferry port”.

In this sense, the control entity again claimed the National Unit for Disaster Risk Management for the culmination of the unfinished spur and the priority protection of this important point of transport of cargo and passengers.

Pull the ears to the UNGRD and the municipal administration

The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation reiterated the call to the UNGRD and the Mayor’s Office of Salamina to expedite the mitigation works for flood risks in the municipality.

Among the works that are contemplated for this purpose, are those of the protection dam that are being carried out by the municipal administration, with community personnel and machinery from the UNGRD and the Government of Caldas.

“Although the advances in protection against a potential risk of flooding are recognized, the need to speed up the development of this jarillón continues to be emphasized, ensuring the minimum height recommended in the technical concept of the University of Magdalena throughout its length. and continue with the lateral supports through the accommodation of big bags ”, emphasized the Attorney General’s Office in its technical report.

The Public Ministry assured that it will remain vigilant against the execution of the resources assigned to the UNGRD for the attention of this emergency, “prioritizing attention on the criteria of opportunity, technical conditions and efficiency of the contracted works.”

