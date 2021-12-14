Immovable foreigners

Atlas raised the clear title, for its excellent collective performanceThe one that took them to the top of the tournament and helped them to play the Liguilla laps at home, but it is also true that the outstanding individuals helped to achieve the dream, and for the most part, they are foreign players.

Starting with the goalkeeper, the Colombian Camilo Vargas, who has been a starter from the start of the contest. In the current tournament, Vargas was the best goalkeeper in percentage of shots saved, in goals conceded and second best in goals prevented (data from Statiskicks). In addition, he stopped two penalties in the final shootout against León.

In the central one, the two pillars of Atlas are foreign. Anderson Santamaria, selected Peruvian, and Hugo Nervo, experienced Argentine defender.

From the initial date of the tournament, these two defenders were the starters. Atlas’s line of four was strengthened by their great capabilities and they both excelled in a tournament to remember.

Although the sides are Mexican, and most of the natural substitutes for both centers are also born in Mexico, the rear was differentiated by the actions of Santamaría and Nervo.

In the half court the nationality that is repeated the most for Atlas, is the Mexican. Here they were consolidated Aldo Rocha, Ian Torres and Ángel Márquez. With the three of them starting and being the first defensive line, Atlas wreaked havoc during the semester.

In the offensive zone, again it was the foreigners who made the Atlas a solid rival.

Julius furch, an Argentine attacker who already had several years of experience in Mexico, and Julian Quinones, Colombian also with some years living in our country, they were in charge of orchestrating the rojinegro attack. Combined, the two footballers contributed 11 goals.

Furch was the hero in the entire tournament, the most beloved. With his six goals in the regular tournament, in addition to the goal against Rayados in the quarterfinals, the goal against Pumas in the semifinals and the final penalty against León, Furch secured a special place in the hearts of the red and black fans.