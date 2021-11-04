Five months after discovering the ASUS ROG Phone 5, the Taiwanese firm officially presented its now traditional mid-season renewal in the Asian market: the ASUS ROG Phone 5s, a phone that maintains the rating of high-end in the gaming segment, but it introduces some improvements in its landing on the market.

Now, ASUS has announced the arrival in Europe of this new mobile for gamers, which is accompanied by a Pro model with more RAM and a PAMOLED panel. Next, we tell you all the details about its commercial launch in Spain.

Price and availability of the ASUS ROG Phone 5s and 5s Pro

The new ASUS ROG Phone 5s went on sale in Europe todayNovember 4, in two configurations, while the ROG Phone 5s Pro is available for pre-purchase now at the ASUS Online Store and select retailers, but will arrive later. Prices are as follows:

  • ASUS ROG Phone 5s 12GB / 512GB: 999 euros

  • ASUS ROG Phone 5s 16GB / 512GB: 1,099 euros

  • ASUS ROG Phone 5s Pro 18GB / 512GB: 1,299 euros

Power in abundance to play

Asus Rog Phone 5s

The ROG Phone 5s series carry on board Qualcomm’s latest flagship, the Snapdragon 888+, which is accompanied by 512 GB of capacity and up to 18 GB of LPDDR5 RAM in the Pro model (up to 16 GB in the 5s). In addition, both phones have the optimized GameCool 5 cooling system with the AeroActive Cooler 5 and the performance manager in Armory Crate.

On the other hand, the 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with 144 Hz refresh rate of the ROG Phone 5s series offers a native sample rate of 360 Hz. The ROG Phone 5s Pro also adds a color version of the innovative ROG Vision rear matrix display, which displays customizable animations in response to a variety of system events.

The side ultrasonic sensors of both models support dual gestures, such as tap-and-slide or tap-and-swipe, while the AirTrigger 5 control system now supports the two rear touch sensors of the ROG Phone 5s Pro. Both phones also have a battery of 6,000 mAh with 65 W fast charge, a 24 MP front camera and a 64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP rear camera.

ASUS ROG Phone 5s and 5s Pro datasheet

ASUS ROG Phone 5s and Phone 5s Pro

Screen

6.78-inch OLED (PAMOLED on Pro)
Ratio 20.4: 9
FullHD + at 2,448 x 1,080
144Hz refreshment
300Hz touch refresh
Brightness: 800 nits
Contrast: 1,000,000: 1
HDR
DCI-P3 111% / sRGB 150.89%
Gorilla Glass Victus

Processor

Snapdragon 888+ at 3GHz
GPU Adreno 660

Versions

12GB / 512GB (5s)
16GB / 512GB (5s)
18GB / 512GB (5s Pro)
LPDDR5 / UFS 3.1

Rear cameras

Main: 64 megapixels f / 1.9 Sony IMX686
Angular: 13 megapixels f / 2.4 125º
Macro: 5 megapixels f / 2.0

Frontal camera

24 megapixels f / 2.0

Battery

6,000 mAh
65W fast charge

System

Android 11
ROG UI

Connectivity

Dual 5G / 4G
WiFi 6E
Bluetooth 5.2
Gps
NFC
Headphone jack
USB type C

Dimensions and weight

172.8 x 77.2 x 10.29 mm
238 grams

Others

On-screen fingerprint reader
Tactile triggers
Quad DAC ESS Saber ES9280AC Pro with HyperStream II
Stereo sound
Four microphones

Price

ROG Phone 5s 12GB / 512GB: 999 euros
ROG Phone 5s 16GB / 512GB: 1,099 euros
ROG Phone 5s Pro 18GB / 512GB: 1,299 euros

