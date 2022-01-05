This is the Asus Flow Z13, the gaming ‘tablet’ that has a keyboard that is connected by magnets and the latest generation hardware with Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti and the most powerful Intel 12 processor for laptops.

Asus is one of the strongest companies that have attended a CES that, although strange due to the current situation due to COVID-19, promises a lot.

Within the ROG division of games, Asus has shown a few new features that look very good, but one of the most striking is the Asus Flow Z13.

And it is the new generation of a family that We could qualify as the Surface, due to its design, but focused on gaming.

It is a very compact team with all the components in the ‘tablet’ part, if we can call it that. Features the Intel Core i9-12900H, which is Intel’s most powerful processor for this generation in laptops (at least for now) and a configuration of up to 1 TB of SSD memory.

It has an integrated RTX 3050 Ti, a graphics that is specially designed to play at 1,080p, but that surprises in a design as compact as this one.

In fact, to be able to put both that GPU and that processor, Asus has mounted a dissipation system composed of a vapor chamber that covers 44% of the board and a liquid metal dissipation system (which we have seen in some laptops of company) for the processor.

Of course, if the GPU falls short, it has the special port for to be able to connect the XG Mobile station of the company in which we can have up to an RTX 3080.

And, speaking of ports, we have USB-C Thunderbolt 4 for both data and charging, HDMI, microSD reader and USB-A.

Now, if we talk about a ‘tablet’, the screen is very important and we will have two configurations. One at 4K60 and another FullHD at 120 Hz, both in 16:10 format and with a brightness of 500 nits Dolby Vision compliant.

The body has a very slim design of only 12 millimeters and a weight of 1.1 kgBut the ‘tablet’ is not the only thing that comes in the box, since it also has a very thin keyboard that has RGB lighting and a system of magnets, as in Surface, to connect to the body.

Now it only remains to see the price and availability in our country, since we really want to get our hands on this team.