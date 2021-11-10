Aston Martin is immersed in one of the most interesting and ambitious stages in its history, as the Gaydon brand works with different forms of electrification. The manufacturer already has units of the future hybrid DBX, which we have seen in tests. But these new spy photos reveal that the British SUV will also add an MHEV version in 2022.

The Aston Martin DBX It will be the first model of the British brand that will be able to boast of a varied electrified offer. The brand works in different forms of this technology to lower the emissions of the SUV and thus comply with the demanding CO2 emission standards. We have already seen the first electrified around the Nürburgring circuit, equipped with a hybrid system.

The second you can see in these spy photos: Its about Aston Martin DBX MHEV. Apparently there are no cosmetic changes, despite the fact that the exhausts have been cut and are further inside than normal in a DBX, but there is a detail that has drawn our attention: the adhesive label affixed to the base of the windshield with an indication of an electrification system embarked on board. And it is that only the position of the sticker seems to have been placed to go as unnoticed as possible, especially from photographers’ cameras.

The electrical hazard indicator on the Aston Martin DBX windshield, an indication that it is MHEV

Why this Aston Martin DBX is a MHEV and not a Hybrid

A very special detail, because it is typical of vehicles equipped with 48 Volt MHEV technology, while hybrids, plug-in hybrids and electric have a yellow dot perfectly visible in one of the upper corners of the rear window or on the windshield, mainly in the upper left corner. A yellow dot indicating a high voltage battery equipped, mandatory for emergency services in the event of an accident. In MHEVs, the battery is not high voltage, but 48 Volts.

A new version that Aston Martin will take from the Mercedes organ bank, with which it maintains a cooperation agreement, in the case of the block of 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline six-cylinder that displaces the sporty versions of the range with the AMG 53 seal. An option that already offers a generous performance with 435 hp, and thanks to the 48-volt MHEV technology has an extra 20 hp when activating the “boost” function for a few seconds.

From China, it has leaked the imminent presentation of a DBX equipped with an inline six-cylinder engine, so there is no other option than that of this star motor. An option that does not require a long period of time to tune the propeller in this unit that also sports a sticker warning that it is a prototype. The matter will be revealed in just a few days, your technical data and details of a version that can win more customers for Aston Martin.