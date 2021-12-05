The Ascent is coming soon to PlayStation consoles

The Ascent debuted exclusively for consoles Xbox and PC a few months ago, but because it was not developed by a study first-party from Microsoft, there was always the possibility that, like The Medium, out to get to PlayStation. Well it looks like this will finally come true, as the title was recently ranked for both PS5 as for PS4.

Specifically, Gematsu report that The Ascent was already classified for PlayStation on Taiwan, and this sort of thing usually indicates that their official reveal for game consoles Sony is imminent. We do not know if it will come this year, but maybe it could be a good surprise for Christmas.

“The Ascent by Curve Games / Neon Giant Games has been rated for PS5 and PS4 in Taiwan. Currently available for Xbox Series, Xbox One, and PC. “

The Ascent by @curvegames / @NeonGiantGames has been rated for PS5 and PS4 in Taiwan. Currently available for Xbox Series, Xbox One, and PC. pic.twitter.com/qItFjjgV5Q – Gematsu (@gematsucom) December 2, 2021

At the time of writing, neither its developers nor Sony has ruled on the matter.

Editor’s note: The Ascent is a great title that, I think, went unnoticed by a huge number of people, and it was certainly kind of weird considering it was also available on Game Pass at launch. If you never had a chance to play it, this is a game that I highly recommend.

Via: Twitter