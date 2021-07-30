The new Neon Giant title was launched yesterday, July 29, both in digital stores and in Game Pass. The Ascent has received very good reviews in general, both in the press and among users, thanks to its excellent visual level, its cyberpunk setting or its gameplay that draws on Action RPGs. Some users had a question about a graphic feature of the title on consoles, and Neon Giant has had to clarify that The Ascent does not have Ray-Tracing on Xbox Series X | S, leaving the PC version as the only one you have.

It has been in an interview with the medium Wccftech where the creative director of the title, Tor Frick, has confirmed that the only version that has the Ray-Tracing option is the PC version, leaving Xbox consoles out of the equation, both current and previous generation.

Even with the lack of this option, the Xbox versions look great, and the omission of Ray-Tracing will not be much mourned by Xbox users. The Ascent is now available for Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC, also available on Game Pass.