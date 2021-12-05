The Artist of the Year heading to the semifinal. (Photo: América TV)

Gisela Valcárcel presents this December 4 its fourth gala of Artist of the Year, where César Vega, Yahaira Plasencia and Claudia Serpa will have to fight a duel to show the jury that they deserve to stay in the competition and reach the semi-final. It should be noted that the final decision is made by the public, who had the opportunity to vote for their favorite artists until this Friday.

One of them will leave the reality show, as did Christian Domínguez and Elías Montalvo in previous galas, who did not have the support of the television audience. However, the third gala was not bad for everyone, Ruby Palomino achieved the highest score of the night for the first time. As it is remembered, the singer saved from sentence the same day, leaving the member of Esto es Guerra out of competition.

CLAUDIA SERPA HAS GIVEN FLYERS TO ASK FOR VOTES

The singer pointed out that she knows the potential of Yahaira Plasencia and César Vega, so she has not hesitated to ask for support from her fans, her sisters and has even distributed flyers to vote for her.

“César Vega and Yahaira Plasencia are great and with many followers. That is why, because I want to stay in the competition, I have distributed flyers even in my home market asking them to vote for me, and my sisters have moved their networks to support me. These days I have been surprised by the many people who have written to give me their support, they want me to stay in the program and I thank them from the bottom of my heart “Claudia Serpa said about her sentence, who does not see the possibility of being eliminated from the competition.

“My goal is to raise the artist of the year cup, I am putting soul, heart and life into the program. But, whatever happens, for me it has been a great opportunity to be here, I thank Gisela for summoning me, because after a long pandemic of being practically static, I returned to step on a stage, I am enjoying it! “, he limited.

Claudia Serpa has distributed flyers to ask for a vote. (Photo: Artist of the Year)

CÉSAR VEGA SAYS THAT IF HE LOSES, HE WILL ASK FOR HIS REVANCH

For his part, César Vega also highlighted the talent of his opponents, so he confesses that it is a pleasure to compete with them.

“They are two super talented people, actually, I didn’t think I was in a triple sentence, but that’s the way it is. It is a pleasure to compete with them. And even though one of the three is leaving the program, it has been a great help to our careers. In fact, for me, it has been very important to be in The Artist of the Year, and I want to stay because I would like to continue learning. Let’s hope that this Saturday the three of us can give it our all on the dance floor ”, he pointed.

When putting himself in the place of being eliminated from The Artist of the Year, the salsa singer pointed out that he takes a fond memory. However, he stressed that he would like an upcoming invitation to collect his rematch.

César Vega will ask for his revenge if he is eliminated. (Photo: Artist of the Year)

“If I am eliminated, I am going to take a pretty nice memory, it also takes me a lot of learning. The treatment for the artist has always been good in the program, and it would also bring me good memories of all the boys, with whom we have lived at the academy. In case of not raising the glass, I take with me the memory of the good moment lived in the program, and I hope that for another season they will call me again“, said.

YAHAIRA PLASENCIA HIGHLIGHTS THAT HE DOES NOT LOWER THE GUARD

For his part, Yahaira expressed that he trusts his followers, however he is giving his all to show the jury that he deserves to stay in the race. As it is remembered, the young woman faced César Vega and Estrella Torres, losing in both. Given this, Yahaira indicated: “I think it’s up to the jury, what they like at the time, I’m giving my all in The Artist of the Year, I’m having a lot of fun.”

