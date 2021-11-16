The 'Artist' Juanín García presented his book at the Ciutat Esportiva



Nov 16, 2021 at 14:09 CET



The legendary former handball player Juan García Lorenzana, ‘Juanín’, presented this Tuesday at noon at the Ciutat Esportiva his autobiographical book, the work of the Leonese journalist David Rubio.

On ‘Juanín. The history of the Artist, a myth of handball “, reveals how a boy born in León on August 28, 1977 and who barely exceeds 1.75 in height became an emblem of the Spanish team and FC Barcelona.

Historical top scorer for the Hispanics and the Asobal League, Juanín spent his entire career in three teams. He was in an Ademar in which he trained between 1997 and 2005, where did Barça come from (2005-2014) to later play a course at the BM Logroño (2014-15) to return again to his native León (2015-19), where he lived an almost forced withdrawal because President Cayetano Franco did not respect a prior verbal agreement to continue a campaign plus.

Throughout these more than two decades in the elite, the Leonese man built a great track record with five leagues, four King’s Cups, five Spanish Super Cups, five Asobal Cups, five Lligues dels Pirineus and the 2010-11 Champions League, all of them with Barça. In addition, with Ademar he won a Recopa, an Asobal League, a King’s Cup and an Asobal Cup.

Juanín García wore the shirt of the Spanish team 206 times, with a spectacular balance of 822 goals, an Olympic bronze (Beijing 2008), a gold (Tunisia 2005) and a bronze (Sweden 2011) in the World Cup and a silver in the 2006 European Championship in Sweden.

The event was attended by the manager of the Xavi O’Callaghan section, the coach Carlos Ortega, his assistant Tomas Svensson, the brilliant Raúl Entrerríos, the Barça captain Gonzalo Pérez de Vargas, the player Thiagus Petrus.

The author of the book, David Rubio, explained that in the publication “there is no room for surprises because of its name and its cover. Juan was here for nine years that he considers the best of his career and emerged on May 25, 2019 with his unwanted retirement. It seemed like a living funeral, he wanted to continue, but there was no agreement with the Ademar directive. One of his best virtues is humility. “

Juanín explained about his arrival at Barça that it was “a leap into the void. You come from a place that you know everything about to another that you know nothing about. I have always said that they opened the doors for me, everyone got involved and the fear was disappearing. They were the best years of my career. “

Juanín García, with Barça manager Xavi O’Callaghan | JAVI FERRÁNDIZ

On its beginnings as a central, the ex-azulgrana explains that “he had no physique and I had to start over from scratch in the extreme. Begin to learn to throw, to orient myself and a little to everything. To the children who tell them they don’t have physique or height, I tell them to keep fighting for their dreams. “

“The Dream Team won five leagues and five Champions League in a row, which has never been repeated. It is very difficult to do better numbers than that team. I came to Barça after winning the last one. I came with the thought of being European champion and it took us six years. They were very complicated seasons, where Ciudad Real was and sometimes we weren’t able to get our hands on it. “

“I am proud of all the path that I made from I was little until my retirement. Nobody gave me anything, nobody gave me an opportunity that I did not deserve and that is what I am most proud of. I always say that when you go to a school and they ask you, I always tell them that the medals are very good, but what I am most proud of is that what I achieved was all thanks to the effort and the road has been unbeatable. He dreamed of playing for Ademar, which was not even in the First Division.

On his tortuous goodbye at Ademar, he recalls that “when the pandemic hit the club terminated my contract. They fired us, they took advantage of the state of alarm a little to get rid of us. I wanted to play one more year, the club always boasted of saying that I was going to retire whenever I wanted and with three weeks to go to finish that season was when they closed in band and in a meeting of ten minutes they told me that I was not going to continue. It was hard. I wanted to retire the following year, they didn’t accept my proposals, they made it public and we told about it a bit in the book. “

Finally did not close the doors to return to Barça. “It was my home for many years and I was so happy … to come back, in any way, “he said.