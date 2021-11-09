In the framework of the Real Estate Business Expo (EXNI) 2021, Michel Rojkind, founding partner of Rojkind arquitectos, and Federico Cerdas, founding partner of Skyhaus, reflected on real estate development with social impact.

Michel recalled that this perspective precisely guided him in the remodeling of the National Cinemas, which today is considered one of the 50 most beautiful cinemas in the world and one of the most profitable cinemas in Latin America.

“We had this incredible island in the middle of an area of ​​real estate development that today has grown a lot, how could we do something that contributed to the city? We wanted to provide an additional lung, something that was not only the architectural program, in that way we created a public space, we took out the cars, we gave priority to green areas. 70% of the people who arrive at the cinema do so by public transport, only 30% arrive by car. If we could convince the government to build an open-air movie theater, why couldn’t the same thing happen in real estate terms, “said Michel Rojkind at the beginning of his talk.

Likewise, he stressed the possibility that the Cineteca gave him to make architecture with a different proposal whose result was really used by the people and had a positive impact on the community.

Something similar happened with the Boca Forum, in Boca del Río, Veracruz. The Philharmonic House today has a beautiful and functional space, but it also has projectors outside so that those who cannot pay a ticket to enjoy the cultural offer of the venue can appreciate the events from the outside at no cost, which gives them use and life to this architectural work.

From Michel Rojkind’s point of view, social responsibility is of the utmost importance and the areas of opportunity must be found in this regard. The key for him is to seek to give to the community and design for other things to happen in that environment.

“If we design for ‘other things to happen’, they will. (The spaces) will be used and occupied by people in ways we do not expect. That is the highest compliment to any architecture and the best way to learn about the future ”, he pointed out at the end of his presentation.

Federico Cerdas agreed and added that every good project must have a good builder who is not only capable of executing it perfectly, but also generates a true social impact because our country today needs it more than ever.

“Why are we making all these beautiful buildings if we don’t impact people the right way? If we want a better country in 20 or 30 years, what we have to do is have the ability to create companies that are capable of executing iconic, high-quality projects that people need and use. This cannot be done in an idealistic or haphazard way.You have to have a clear plan, a team working on that specific objective and you have to surround yourself with the best in architecture and management, work based on replicable and scalable models ”, he warned.

According to him, creating spaces such as the Cineteca Nacional and the Boca Forum helps not only to generate attractive developments, but also to activate new investments to make more projects come true.

Both Federico Cerdas, in the construction part, and Michel Rojkind, in the architectural area, agree that Mexico City needs a responsible real estate development in which their respective areas are responsible.

“Creating developments where the inhabitants can look out, talk with their neighbors and the outsiders seems vital to me. The mission is to make Mexico feel like a better place ”, he pointed out.

“If we want to have socially inclusive projects, what we have is to think about them financially in that way, the city has space for all social levels to coexist in a few square kilometers, but we need to have those people who believe in those projects and people who want to invest in them. . We are companies and we seek to obtain income, but we are still aware that we generate this added human value and that we leave a mark with the workers, the community and the governments ”, concluded Federico Cerdas.

