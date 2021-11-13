During 2022, and for the third consecutive year, fans of Star wars can enjoy the news of the franchise through Disney Plus. They are expected to see the light Andor, the production starring Diego Luna, and Obi-Wan Kenobi, which will have Ewan McGregor on board playing the legendary Jedi again. On the second, Lucasfilm has shared some conceptual illustrations that will undoubtedly raise public expectations. One of them in particular will blow your mind.

In early October, a report from Making Star Wars, whose information on future productions of the saga are usually reliable, anticipated that the Obi-Wan Kenobi series will have a new confrontation between the aforementioned and Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen). The report, however, was not well received by a certain sector of the fandom, since it was assumed that both characters had not seen each other for years until Star Wars: A New Hope.

Making this context clear, one of the illustrations released by Lucasfilm shows us, precisely, the long-awaited combat that Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader will sustain in the series of Disney Plus. Of course, occurring many years before Episode VIAt least the Jedi is fit to stand up to the Sith. We could not say the same about Vader given his physical condition, which lost agility after being defeated by his old master on Mustafar (in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith).

The rest of the illustrations let us see, for example, Obi-Wan Kenobi touring a planet – apparently desert, Tatooine? – while riding a creature. Another image, perhaps the second most remarkable in the gallery, show an Inquisitor getting off his ship accompanied by a pair of Stormtroopers.

Will the inquisitors play a key role in Obi-Wan Kenobi?

Recall that the Order of the Inquisitors aims to annihilate any Jedi who have survived the Order 66. In the video game Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order they had a lot of prominence. We can also see Darth Vader having a conversation – with the hologram of an unknown character – at his base located on Mustafar.

We still need to know many details of Obi-Wan: Kenobi, but it is clear that these images are enough to cause illusion in millions of fans. To be honest, we never think we will see a fight between the two mythical characters again. To make the wait more enjoyable, as of December 29 we will be able to enjoy Boba Fett’s book on Disney Plus.