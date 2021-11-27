One of the foundations of the success that PlayStation has had in its generations has been born from the ability to publish exclusive games that work like real blockbusters that will even be coming to the movies soon. Action games with cinematics that increase the depth of characters and plots, spectacular scenes from the viewer’s point of view, and protagonists full of charisma and magnetism. That is, for example, the case of Nathan Drake and the Uncharted saga, one of the flagships for the last two generations of PlayStation. Yes indeed, the PS5 and PC version of Uncharted 4, and presumably also The lost legacy, they will remove an important element.

This news is probably not to the taste of many fans, since removed content is a game mode in its entirety. We recently discovered that Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves, the collection of titles that unites Uncharted 4 and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, already had their age rating ready and, according to the content of that rating, interaction elements with other players would not appear, which implies that the titles of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves they would stay exclusively with their main story, eliminating everything related to multiplayer.

This collection that remasters both titles for PlayStation 5 and PC It was announced in the State of Play last September and, although at first it was striking because both games are only from the previous generation, the expectation has grown a lot in recent months. This is something logical, since Uncharted is a very popular franchise and that, in addition, first come out of PlayStation to debut on PC, multiplies the public to which these two games will have access. A few months ago we witnessed some large numbers in the franchise, and at the beginning of 2022, the premiere window in which this collection is set (still no exact date), they will increase their sales again.