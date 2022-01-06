The arrival of Discord to PlayStation would be imminent: the popular chat platform will join the ecosystem of PS4, PS5 and PS app

Discord, the world’s most famous gaming communication platform, confirmed its partnership with Sony and its arrival on PlayStation would be imminent. Know the details in this note!

Last year we found out that Sony partnered with Discord to bring the famous communication platform between gamers to the ecosystem PlayStation. Although it was almost a year since this announcement, it seems that the arrival on mobile devices and the console would be imminent.

Discord gets closer to PlayStation

When the Japanese company announced its affiliation with Discord to bring the chat platform to PlayStation, never specified a specific date. However, as of now on the official subreddit of Discord, and specifically in the “connections” section, users can find a publication with the logo of PlayStation Network, which suggests that integration is about to reach the ecosystem of PlayStation.

The association between both companies was confirmed in March 2021 and they promised news for the beginning of this year. Jim ryan announced it as “A new partnership with Discord, the communication service popularized among gamers and used by more than 140 million characters monthly around the world” and made it clear that the communication platform would not only be integrated into the consoles of PlayStation, but also on smartphones via PS app, which currently allows voice and written chats with users of PS4 Y PS5.

“Our goal is to bring Discord and PlayStation experiences closer to console and mobile starting early next year, allowing friends, groups and communities to hang out, have fun and communicate more easily while playing together.” declared Jim ryan, CEO of SIE (Sony Interactive Entertainment) last May. With the arrival of Discord to consoles and mobile, users will be able to communicate with voice and written chats, as well as connect to chat with friends on Pc or Xbox, where the platform is already available.

For now, it remains to wait for the official announcement by Sony and know what functionalities will be included in the version of PlayStation.

Share it with whoever you want