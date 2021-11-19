Xbox Game Pass users increasingly enjoy many more games as they welcome a host of incredible and accessible titles throughout the months. On many occasions, Game Pass users have encountered great surprises that have been added to the Redmond subscription service for a limited time, such as Grand Theft Auto V or Red Dead Redemption II. Although, a few hours ago it was rumored the possible Cyberpunk 2077 coming to Xbox Game Pass, but a few minutes ago it was denied by CD Projekt RED itself.

As most of you know, Cyberpunk 2077 has gone through hellish development and release, causing many players to have spent their money on an unfinished and buggy game, in addition to its terrible performance on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 in the first months of release. Although, over time, the Polish company has been fixing the game, and that could have been a good sign for Cyberpunk 2077 to come to Xbox Game Pass, a move that until a few hours ago we thought could be a reality, already that in the Xbox Cloud Gaming launch trailer for consoles V appears on the outskirts of Night City.

The arrival of Cyberpunk 2077 to Xbox Game Pass has been denied by CD Projekt RED

It has been a spokesman for CD Projekt RED who has denied via VGC the arrival of Cyberpunk 2077 to Xbox Game Pass, stating the following: «no Game Pass plans for Cyberpunk 2077«. Obviously, this does not mean that one day the Polish company will contact Microsoft or vice versa, so that Cyberpunk 2077 will be available on the Redmond subscription service for a limited time, as has already happened with The Witcher 3.

Could Cyberpunk 2077 replace The Witcher 3 on Xbox Game Pass?

Finally, we remind you that CD Projekt RED has delayed to 2022 the next gen version of Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3. So who knows if after the next gen patch we could see some of Cyberpunk 2077 in Game Pass or even the return of The Witcher 3. Be that as it may, we will keep you informed with any possible news about it.