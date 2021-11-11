Mozilla today released its version of Firefox for the Windows 11 and 10 Store. In this way, users will have a new method to download this popular browser.

The store changes for the better, but it still has a way to go

With Windows 11, Microsoft is giving in on some of its policies, and a clear example is in its store. And it is that in the past you could not download a browser that was not based on EdgeHTML. Nevertheless, things have changed since Edge now uses Chromium. This is not all, since there were also obstacles to download applications other than Win32, something that Microsoft has solved with its new store.

With Firefox now in the Microsoft Store, the ban has been opened for the arrival of other popular web browsers. What’s more, the application is updated through Microsoft’s servers, which leads to accepting their application approval process.

Although the Microsoft Store seems to be heading in the right direction, there is still a lot of work to do. And it is that we still see undesirable applications in the search results, and the experience when installing and updating apps continues to leave something to be desired.





A harder Firefox to set as default

By bringing Firefox to a wider reach, users no longer even have to open Edge to install a different browser. Microsoft made it even more difficult to set another browser as the default in Windows 11, however Mozilla reverse-engineered it to set your browser as the default with just one click when installing Firefox. Nevertheless, Everything indicates that this utility is not available in the Microsoft Store version.

Without yet knowing the reasons for this decision, there is a possibility that Microsoft rejected its simple process to set your browser as the default.

It is not the only popular browser in the Microsoft store

Firefox isn’t the only well-known browser to hit the Microsoft Store. And it is that for a few weeks we knew that Opera had also joined the Windows 11 store. However, in this case the browser is updated through external sources and not from Microsoft’s own servers, an option now available in the new version of the store.

