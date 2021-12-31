This year has been a really difficult one for Crystal Dynamics and her work: Marvel’s Avengers. Even with the inclusions of the Black Panther and Spider-Man expansion (the latter being exclusive to PlayStation), they have not managed to infuse it with enough quality content to change the image that everyone has of the title. But it seems that this has not caused the developer study to drop the title, since the arrival of a new heroine to Marvel’s Avengers would have been leaked.

This rumor comes from the hand of the Twitter user named Miller, who long ago also leaked that the actor who gives life to Kratos in God of War (2018) would voice King T’Challa in its expansion. The information is related to She-Hulk, a character that in the near future will have its own series on Disney +, and it seems that Marvel wants it to be introduced in the Avengers title. In addition, we can also know that it would be interpreted by the actress Krizia Bajos, who has reacted to the publication with a simple “green heart”, giving strength to this rumor.

The arrival of a new heroine to Marvel’s Avengers would have been leaked

They calculate how much it would cost to buy all the Marvel’s Avengers cosmetics, and it is a real outrage

If at the end She-Hulk is introduced in Marvel’s Avengers, we pray that she is not the last character that Crystal Dynamics decides to introduce, since they could form a roster of heroes and heroines that is very interesting, and thus, give much more content to a game that definitely needs more and more content.