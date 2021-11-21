The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, assured that the Army has never belonged, nor will it, to the oligarchy, since it emerged to defend legality and democracy in the country,

“The current Army emerged to defend legality and democracy. Let’s not forget that the current Army was born the day after President Madero was apprehended here in the National Palace, he was apprehended on February 18, 1913 and the next day, February 19, 1913, our Army was born, ”said the president.

During the 111th anniversary of the beginning of the Mexican Revolution, the federal executive said that since then the members of the Armed Forces have been loyal to the Constitution and the institutions.

Follow us on Google News to keep you always informed

“They have not belonged and they will not belong – I am sure – to the oligarchy, they come from below and have deep Mexico as their origin and identity,” said López Obrador.

In this sense, he commented that the soldier is a uniformed people and that is why he will not betray his people, freedom, justice, democracy and the country.

“There is something that we also inherited from the Revolution, which in these times is proving essential for the transformation of the country, I mean the committed contribution of the Armed Forces.”

The president was accompanied by General Luis Cresencio Sandoval, head of National Defense (Sedena) and Admiral José Rafael Ojeda Durán, Secretary of the Navy (Semar).

At the end of his speech he exclaimed: “Long live the Mexican Revolution, Long live the Flores Magón brothers, Long live Emiliano Zapata, Long live Francisco Villa, Long live General Felipe Angeles, Long live Francisco I. Madero, Long live Venustiano Carranza, Long live Francisco J. Mujica, Long live the General Lázaro Cárdenas del Río, Viva México.

Subscribe to Forbes Mexico