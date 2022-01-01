The Argentine Chamber of Fintech expressed through a statement, its extreme concern and disagreement over the decision of the Central Bank of the Argentine Republic (BCRA) yesterday, considering it “untimely”, since it implies ordering a 100% reserve on sight accounts in banks, in which fintech regulated as Payment Service Providers (PSP) must compulsorily deposit their clients’ funds.

According to the Argentine Chamber, this measure will seriously affect a sector that has been chosen by millions of users, due to its simple and diversified service offer, and at the same time it will impact on many companies -most of them MSMEs- and consequently on the creation of jobs in a sector that has been one of the main engines of employment in the country, and that it projected 10,000 new positions for the next year. The organization commented that it was not possible to notice the technical basis of the BCRA measure and they believed that it will also directly affect the gratuity in the granting and maintenance of accounts, in the issuance and replacement of cards, in the incoming and outgoing transfers, and many other services offered by the companies in question.

“Until today, the funds in payment accounts were always available to users, fully deposited in sight accounts at local banks. This implies that they had and have all the security and transparency offered by the Argentine financial system. This measure does not make them safer or more transparent, and implies breaking with a dynamic that has worked perfectly to date. ”, Argued the Argentinean Chamber.

According to the statement, in the last 4 years 25 million virtual accounts have been created, generating one of the most important inclusion, formalization and financial dynamization processes of the recent past with an annual growth of approximately 100%, which is largely explained part – they pointed out – for the possibility of offering free services.

“The reduction of the use of physical money should be one of the guiding objectives of any economic policy in our country. Digital wallets had a determining impact in replacing cash, advancing the formalization of the economy, and helping to collect taxes. Companies have, in most cases, borne the costs of doing so. The decision communicated by the BCRA goes in the opposite direction to these advances. ”, They commented.

In this sense, described the measure taken as generating enormous damage to the fintech industry, to innovation, and to financial inclusion, while at the same time it does not achieve any tangible benefit nor does it solve -according to their judgment- any of the objectives it expresses the BCRA in its statement.

Finally, they made a call to the Central Bank of the Argentine Republic indicating that, to continue investing, betting on the country, generating employment and positioning Argentina as one of the countries with the greatest fintech development in Latin America, companies in the sector need a predictability framework and clear rules of the game.

“From the Argentine Chamber of Fintech we appeal to dialogue to find better solutions, as has happened in relation to other measures. We reiterate our willingness to contribute the knowledge and experience of our associates to make regulation a mechanism that favors competition, innovation and financial inclusion. ”, They commented.

