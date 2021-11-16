This call comes four months after the historic and spontaneous demonstrations of July 11, which left one dead, dozens injured and 1,270 people detained, of which 658 are still in prison, according to the human rights NGO Cubalex.

The protesters called to wear white and if they could not go out to protest, hang white sheets on the balconies.

This Monday, Yunior García, founder of the Archipelago, was still blocked in his house by Security agents, after on Sunday he was prevented from going out alone with a white rose in his hand, as he intended to do for fear of the violence that could be generated.

In the past year, the 39-year-old playwright has spearheaded a new generation of Cuban dissidents fueled by the rise of social media.

The return to normality

For Cuba, today is a day in which it celebrates the return of children to school and tourists to the island, after months of closing the country’s borders and schools due to the coronavirus pandemic. Celebrations for the 502 anniversary of Havana are also scheduled.

“This is how Cuba dawns on November 15, with more than 700,000 pioneers [alumnos] in the classrooms, receiving friends, family and tourists, reactivating the productive work, reducing the cases of COVID-19, “said President Miguel Díaz-Canel on Twitter.

The president attended the reopening of the school year very early in a school in Ciudad Libertad, an area in western Havana that in the past was a military barracks, now converted into a school zone.

Díaz-Canel denounced on Sunday the intention of “subverting the internal order” and “media campaigns against Cuba,” promising that “Cuba will live in peace.” On Monday, several officials posted photos of the island’s streets on social media, assuring that calm reigns.

But the island is experiencing its worst economic crisis in almost 30 years, which has generated a serious shortage of food and medicine, as well as growing social discontent.

Authorities accuse the organizers of the protest of being agents trained and financed by the United States to provoke regime change. For this reason they banned the demonstration and threatened them with criminal sanctions.

A deterrent warning, after sentences of up to 30 years in prison have been requested for some of the protesters imprisoned by July 11, according to independent Cuban media.