These awards are the equivalent of the Oscars for animation.

Despite the fact that in the past video games and cinema did not end up getting along as they should, being many the examples with which to take the hands to the head, the truth is that over the years audiovisual media are taking the adaptation of video games to other areas of entertainment in a better way.

In this category, tapes such as Detective Pikachu and Sonic the Movie, in the same way that soon we will have the tape of Uncharted starring Tom Holland as Nathan Drake at the same time that HBO Max is developing a series of The Last of Us that is causing great expectations among the public due to the news related to the budget invested in it.

But nevertheless, If there is a series that has taken all the spotlights, that is Arcane, a production available on Netflix and based on League of Legends, offering a story that involves some of its most popular characters, highlighting here the well-known Jinx.

Arcane has been one of the most watched and best rated series of 2021

And it must be said that, far from taking advantage of League of Legends’ media pull to make a mediocre product that sells alone, Arcane’s production has been praised and applauded so much for its story, its characters, its background, the animation it boasts, among many other factors. And in the end everything has a reward, since Arcane has been nominated for nine Annie categories, that is, the equivalent to the Oscars in animation, having the option of winning the following statuettes:

Best Voice Performance: When These Walls Come Down (Episode Nº6)

Best Character Animation: The Monster You Created (Episode # 9)

Best Direction: The Monster You Created (Episode Nº9)

Best Character Design: Some mysteries are better not solved (Episode # 3)

Best Production Design: Happy Progress Day! (Episode No. 4)

Best Special Effects: Oil and water (Episode Nº8)

Best Screenplay: The Monster You Created (Episode Nº9)

Best Production for the general public: When these walls collapse (Episode Nº6)

Best Storyboarding: When These Walls Come Down (Episode No. 6)

In this way, we can see how chapters 3, 4, 6, 8 and 9 of the series could see rewarded all the work that the development studio of the series has invested through the awards that the International Animated Film Association will deliver in February 2022.

Related topics: Series

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe