Today arcade machines are true relics, compared to the fashion of playing on a laptop, in the cloud, and all those technologies that minimize the experience.

It is difficult to explain for those who have not lived it, but play on an arcade machine inside an arcade or bar, it was a brutally physical experience.

First of all, the furniture, That huge wooden hulk with a tube TV and a panel with knobs and buttons for two players.

The feeling of holding the stick, the clicking of the buttons, having your opponent sitting on a stool next to you, instead of on the other side of the world …

The flickering lights of the machine’s canopy, the high-pitched beeps from the game’s old sound processors, the local tobacco smoke, the noise, the excited shouts and laughter of other players playing on the other machines. ..

A comprehensive experience where all your senses were bombarded by the gaming spirit, versus the aseptic experience of touch a button and play in the cloud on mobile.

All of that has almost been lost, because there are fewer and fewer arcades in the world, and arcades have disappeared from the bars.

But now the French artist Harow allows us to recover part of the essence, not with a homemade arcade machine (that also exist), but with the Arcade Sofa, a two-seater sofa with a design inspired by arcade furniture. In this gallery you can see some of their models:

These Arcade Sofas are made from recycled wood, steel, and velvet.

They measure 125 cm x 110 cm x 150 cm and weigh 55 kilograms.

They are available in 18 different versions, and the size and length of the sofa can be customized.

There are models inspired by Capcom and SNK arcade machines, such as Street fighter or Samurai shodown, and also in iconic series and films of the 90s: Jurassic Park, Hello Kitty, Spongebob, etc.

In addition, more neutral graffiti designs, nuclear energy that was so worrying at that time, disco nights, etc.

They are sofas that seem quite comfortable to play, and also to decorate a gaming room.

They can be purchased at Harow’s official website, although they do not indicate the price.