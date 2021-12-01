If there is a meme about Spider-Man who has succeeded, that is the two Spider-Man pointing at each other, accusing each other of being an impostor. The joke has gone so far that it has even been parodied in Spider-Man: A New Universe, the animated film by Miles Morales. Now it is the turn of the hero in his two virtual aspects.

Marvel’s Avengers has welcomed the wall-crawler exclusively on PlayStation consoles and in the same systems we can enjoy Peter Parker swinging through New York by the hand of Insomniac Games. The Bit Analyst has made a comparison between both versions, showing their differences.

Choosing to wear the classic suits, we can see that the most striking difference is that Marvel’s Avengers Spider-Man throws his cobwebs into the sky to swing. This does not happen the same in Marvel’s Spider-Man, since if a point of support, gravity will begin to take its effect.

Although the costume is very similar, it has small differences in both the chest and the back spider, apart from the fact that the eyes are not exactly the same either. In the Crystal Dynamics work too superhero look can be modified and we have different costumes, which show changes between them.

Curious detail that In Marvel’s Avengers, Spider-Man cannot swim and is sent back to battle with a black screen. In New York, Insomniac’s Spider-Man floats on the surface until we decide to get out. Other more specific aspects, such as combat, climbing the walls or the way in which the webs are deployed with the web launchers are exposed.