Both Apple Pencil models are on sale at Amazon for Black Friday.

The Apple Pencil is one of those almost essential accessories for those who have an iPad, and Black Friday is the best time to get one. Have lowered the first and second generation Apple PencilAs long as you have the iPad you have, you can get one at a great price, just in time to be a perfect Christmas gift.

Apple Pencil 2: 99 euros

The second-generation Apple Pencil currently has a 27% discount on Amazon and its price drops no less than 36 euros. Its official price is 135 euros, but at the moment you can buy it on Amazon for only 99 euros. This is an offer available for Black Friday, so you must hurry if you want to get it.

iPad compatible with Apple Pencil 2

When the second generation Apple Pencil was introduced it was only compatible with the new iPad Pro, but now is compatible with many more iPad models:

iPad mini 2021 (6th generation)

12.9-inch iPad Pro (5th generation)

12.9-inch iPad Pro (4th generation)

12.9-inch iPad Pro (3rd generation)

11-inch iPad Pro (3rd generation)

11-inch iPad Pro (2nd generation)

11-inch iPad Pro (1st generation)

iPad Air 2020 (4th generation)

Apple Pencil: 79 euros

If you have an iPad with a Lightning connection that is compatible with the first generation Apple Pencil, you can also get it at a great price: only 79 euros. A 20% discount on its official price.

iPad compatible with the first generation Apple Pencil

These are all models of iPad compatible with the first generation of Apple Pencil:

iPad (9th generation)

12.9-inch iPad Pro (2nd generation)

12.9-inch iPad Pro (1st generation)

10.5-inch iPad Pro

9.7-inch iPad Pro

iPad Air (3rd generation)

iPad (8th generation)

iPad (7th generation)

iPad (6th generation)

iPad mini (5th generation)

The Apple Pencil is an ideal complement to any iPad. Take notes, draw, or be more precise in many applications. And now you can take it home with a great discount.

