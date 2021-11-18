You can now enjoy Apple Music on your LG television.

Apple is gradually becoming a service company, and that makes you have to broaden your sights and launch applications for other operating systems. Clearly Apple Music and Apple TV + are two services condemned to be understood with other systems, and it is clear that Apple knows.

If a few days ago we reported that the Apple TV + app had been expanded to older Samsung and LG televisions, now it is the Apple Music app which officially arrives on LG televisions. The Apple Music app made its debut on Samsung TVs just over a year ago, and it seems that the exclusivity period is over, as the Apple Music app has just arrived on LG TVs.

Get ready to turn up the volume 🔊 @AppleMusic is now on LG Smart TVs with over 90 million songs streaming ad-free. pic.twitter.com/bI3BdbLqjr – LG Electronics (@LGUS) November 17, 2021

It seems that Apple Music interface on LG televisions is similar to the one we have in the Apple TV application. It is not clear, yes, if the application is compatible with the advanced audio formats that Apple has recently released as Dolby Atmos or Lossless.

We are also not clear exactly which LG TV models are compatible with the Apple Music appas a complete list has not been published. Although it is quite simple to check, if you have an LG television, you just have to go to the appeals store and search for Apple Music. If it appears, your television is compatible.

Incredible: Android’s Apple Music app can be used on Windows 11

Apple Music is available on numerous devices, including some like the PlayStation 5. A very smart move from Apple so that its users can enjoy their favorite music on any other platform, such as televisions and game consoles.

