Just in mid-November we told you about the supposed mood that was lived in Apple due to the recent advances in the Apple Car. Now, however, a report emerges that reveals the roller coaster that, apparently, is lived in the project. According to Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, Three key engineers involved in Apple’s autonomous car left the company to follow his way in various startups.

The first is Eric rogers, who served as the chief engineering officer for Apple Car’s radar systems. According to the report, in recent weeks he left his post to join the ranks of Joby Aviation Inc., a company specializing in air taxis.

For its part, Alex clarabut, the engineer leading the battery systems team, joined Archer Aviation Inc. Last on the list is Stephen Spiteri, now a former manager of hardware engineering for Apple and who was also hired by Archer.

What is happening with the Apple Car? According to the aforementioned medium, the project is facing very serious “challenges” and not everyone is interested in staying on the boat. Perhaps the highlight of the information is that, due to the complexity of the technologies and the improvement that is required of them, those involved are simply not having a good time.

Photo by Laurenz heymann on Unsplash

Of course, this It is not the first time that the Apple Car suffers the loss of important figures. However, if we pay attention to the previous report that Mark Gurman also signed, it seems that Apple has found the right replacements. The Cupertino people have been recruiting experienced engineers from companies that will sooner or later become direct rivals. Among them Tesla, Volvo, Daimler and General Motors.

Currently, Kevin Lynch, one of those responsible for the Apple Watch, is the one who is in front of the Apple Car. Bloomberg said in November that the company had made a significant advance in the processor dedicated to autonomous driving. The SoC, of ​​course, was designed by the Apple Silicon engineering team. It was also mentioned that Apple does not rule out that the first version is fully autonomous. In fact, may not have steering wheel or pedals.