Although it is true that The DTM is one of the top-level championships that start its season later each year, the days before Christmas is usually a normal period for confirmations. However, this year only Abt Sportsline, Grasser Racing Team and SSR Performance have confirmed their participation in DTM 2022, which has fueled the theory of a possible lack of interest in the championship after the controversial end of their first campaign under GT3 regulations. . Nothing is further from the truth, since The last days of the year have served to confirm that the KÜS Team Bernhard will also compete in the DTM in 2022. Timo Bernhard’s team will field a Porsche 911 GT3 R next season.

KÜS Team Bernhard thus becomes the second team associated with Porsche to bet on the DTM platform after SSR Performance. And it will also do it twice. In fact, the team will have two Porsche Cayman RS Clubsports in the DTM Trophy, as well as a unit of the Stuttgart firm’s GT3 in the DTM. The team will have some factory support as highlighted by the presence of Thomas Preining in the team. The Austrian is one of Porsche’s official drivers, so the ties between the line-up and the brand are more than evident. The son of successful motorcycle racer Andreas Preining, the 23-year-old has been under the tutelage of Porsche since 2017, the season in which he won the Porsche Carrera Cup Deutschland.

Thomas preining It is a true reflection of the enthusiasm that exists in this KÜS Team Bernhard project, as his words distil: “I am very excited and motivated to compete in the DTM next year. Since learning about this, I have worked eagerly every day to be as well prepared as possible. After all, I want to be prepared for this year in the best possible way. Hope the project gets off to a good start right away. I have full confidence in the team and everyone involved. I think we definitely have to be taken into account and that we can achieve something really positive. The foundation is good and we just have to build on it, although the level of competition will be very high.