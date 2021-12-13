the app no ​​longer shows if someone is online

In recent years, WhatsApp has been tightening its security and privacy measures, although there were still some aspects to improve. One of them was the information about our status on the platform, since you could still see if we were, or not, online on WhatsApp.

Today, the platform allows you to configure what information other users can see about you, being able to modify which people can see your profile photo or your last connection on the platform. However, the information about whether we were online was still visible, and it was very easy to know that data also through third-party applications. Up to now. And it is that from WhatsApp they have already restricted said information.

No more seeing if someone is online on WhatsApp

Some users have started to notice these security measures. A user on Twitter has been able to tell via a message from WhatsApp’s own support team. The team responded as follows:

To improve the privacy and security of our users, we are making it more difficult for people you do not know and have not chatted with to see your last connection time and online connection status on WhatsApp. This will not change anything between you and your friends, family and businesses that you know or have exchanged messages with before.

The company thus confirms that these security measures will make it more difficult for someone we do not know to see if we are, or not, online on WhatsApp. In fact, in the respective Android and iOS app stores, We can find a multitude of apps dedicated to spying on WhatsApp, keeping a record of when we connect to the platform. By not being able to know this information, the apps are rendered useless, something that we have been able to verify ourselves first-hand.

Websites such as WaTools, WaCheck or ChatWatch, also included a function to know this information, although this new security measure no longer allows these types of applications to keep a record of our activity on the platform.

Spying on someone on WhatsApp was also relatively “easy” if they were mistakenly logged into another device. However, the fact of now asking for the fingerprint to log in on another device, along with the new multi-device mode, have helped fortify platform security measures.

This new security measure it is only effective for those users with whom we have never spoken or we do not have saved. People with whom we have had a conversation will be able to know. Perhaps this new measure would have improved if they had allowed us to modify who can see this information.

Via | WaBetaInfo