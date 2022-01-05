Under the native and illiberal DNA of Donald Trump, the democratic erosion in the United States became more than evident. Political corruption, conflicts of interest, backtracking on transparency and open government, as well as the hostile nature about the essential role that journalism plays in democracy have diminished the cocktail of freedoms to the extent that Freedom house reported that in the last decade, the American Union has decreased by 11 points its ranking of freedoms.

In this path of democratic decomposition, not only the deadly assault on the Capitol is pointed out, but the intention to reverse the electoral results with false accusations, despite the evidence and the striking fact today that 70% of Republicans continue to believe that Biden was illegitimately elected.

Trump was reluctant to facilitate a peaceful transfer of power, let us remember that he did not attend the inauguration ceremony of his successor (the first president not to do so since 1869) and who pressured the decisive state of Michigan for the voters to change the electoral results, on the purpose of revoking the certification of the Democratic victory. Years before, he made a pact with Russia to interfere in the 2016 elections.

The battle continues to attack democracy from within: during 2021, more than 440 bills were introduced that seek to hinder access to suffrage and restrict the vote of minorities in the United States in 49 states, (Brennan Center for Justice), an action that is interspersed with the intention of redesigning the electoral districts, rethinking and mapping those in which the Republicans can win in the near future.

One of the biggest disappointments of the first year of Biden’s presidency is that Democrats have been unable to pass key laws on the right to vote, precisely as we approach the midterm elections in 2022, where Democrats may lose the vote. majority in the House of Representatives and its position in the Senate.

For this reason, the blue bench pressures to approve this month the Freedom To Vote Act (Freedom of Voting Law), with which the 50 states will be obliged to allow voting for 10 or more hours, in addition to establishing 15 days of early voting and greater protection and expansion of voting by postal mail.

Precisely, the intention to deconstruct the democratic stature in the United States will be the great litmus test for Joe Biden in his next three years in office, the president who is heading to serve his first 365 days governing with an extremely toxic and polarizing environment.