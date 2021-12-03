It was an anonymous complaint that put the investigators on alert of the disappearance of Nancy videla, of whom nothing has been known since Friday, November 26 in the afternoon. The woman who called 911 cast her doubts on a friend of the babysitter 31 years old, and who has apartments for rent in the same Ingeniero Budge neighborhood, in Lomas Zamora, where this Thursday there was a large police operation, with sniffer dogs and divers.

“ In one of those apartments of that friend, located at 2500 Bucharest street, a subfloor of recent date was found. “Sources of the investigation told Infobae. It was then that the suspicions moved about 20 blocks from where Nancy lived and where the antennas picked up her cell phone signal that November 26 in the afternoon.

“ This friend of the wanted woman said that he had done that new subfloor last week, but there is a neighbor who alleges that he saw him work there in the last few days ”Explained the sources consulted.

At the end of the night this Thursday, the security forces await the judicial order to proceed with the search and break the apartment in question.

The audio of the complaint that led the investigators to that man and that property, was released this Thursday. The voice of the caller to 911 is heard nervous and, at times, breaks . To defend the identity of the person who preferred anonymity, Infobae distorted his voice.

“That girl (Nancy) was always going to have mate with someone, at Ingeniero Budge. I met Nancy at her house. Every time he was going to collect his retirement, this person came to look for money. I don’t know what relationship they will have. It seemed to me that they had something sentimental, ”the woman confided to the operator and insisted that they please not reveal their identity. And followed: “ I was with him on Friday, I went to collect his retirement. On Monday when I saw the news on social media, I asked her: ‘Do you know anything about her?’ ‘No, I do not know anything. No more appeared ‘ , he told me”.

Nancy’s friend has some apartments for rent over Bucharest at 2,500 in Engineer Budge

Meanwhile, the prosecutor’s investigation Marcelo Munilla Lacasa continues to look at the cameras that captured the woman, first, when she left her job in Palermo, then going to take the Roca train to the station Constitution and, later, when he got on bus 283, intern 44, in Lanús. They are also compared with the impact of the antennas of his cell phone that Friday, November 26.

The objective, explained those close to the cause, is “Tidying up” the schedules of the last hours in which Nancy was heard . It is that, in the images of the Lanús station it is observed that she gets on the bus at 6:12 p.m.. However, in the WhatsApp captures that Nancy’s own boyfriend, Alan Leguizamón, delivered to the investigators -and that were disseminated in the media-, it is observed that at 6:16 p.m. she sends a message that says: “Waiting for the love train”.

From the municipality of Lanús they ensure that the security camera schedule is correct and is not out of date for a minute. To this is added a report that the prosecutor Munilla Lacasa analyzes and specifies that Nancy’s cell phone was in that district when the message was sent. “The group in Lanús took it. When and where it got off is a mystery. There are no cameras to record that moment “Sources with access to the file told this medium.

Nancy Videla minutes before boarding the Roca train on Friday, November 26

What does not close the researchers is why did Nancy send a message saying that she is waiting for the train when in fact she was already on the bus. Do youIt was really she who wrote the text? Do youWhy would Nancy lie about her location? The messages arise from Chat screenshots provided by the groom. It remains for its veracity to be confirmed by the experts.

For its part, Alan He wielded an alibi for that moment in which the messages were sent, which is still pending confirmation. According to him, at that time he was at home with his uncle and also with his son, the result of a previous relationship.

This Thursday, divers raked a stream near Nancy’s house, in Lomas de Zamora. The operation began after the last images of the nanny were released before her disappearance, when she was taking a bus at the Lanús station. The chosen place is 200 meters away and it runs parallel to Falucho street, where Nancy lives. They searched for her with rubber bands in those waters, and with sniffer dogs in the surroundings.

