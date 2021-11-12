It’s been almost a whopping – ha – two decades since the first ‘Ice Age’ movie hit our theaters with a truly delightful animated show, captained by endearing characters and top-notch animation courtesy of the Blue Sky studio. Twenty years later, the franchise is still, against all odds, alive, kicking, and with a new feature film just around the corner.

The age of Disney

‘Ice Age: Adventures of Buck Wild’ It will be the sixth film in the series, previously owned by 20th Century Fox and now in the hands of Disney, which will arrive on the company’s streaming platform on January 28, 2022. In his trailer, in addition to a few familiar faces, we can see that the brand essence of the house remains intact.





Save 75% on Disney + Monthly Subscription

The film, directed by Kathleen Shugrue —Creator of the series’ Chip and Chop: Life in the Park’—, will follow the adventures of the weasel Buckminster -alias Buck-, who lived in the World of Dinosaurs and to whom Simon Pegg himself will lend his voice again, whose flirtation with the franchises includes banners such as ‘Star Trek’ or ‘Mission Impossible’.

‘Ice Age: Adventures of Buck Wild’, which was originally conceived as a series and not as a movie, will be the first project in the series that has not been produced by Blue Sky, this time falling all responsibility on 20th Century Animation. We will see if the change of rudder affects the final result.